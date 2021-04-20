Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a couple.
Who will come in now? Lalit Yadav it is.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Pollard gets the breakthrough! Good length delivery on middle, Smith looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Smith consults with Dhawan but decides not to review.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Delhi have done well to begin their chase of this total. Smith and Dhawan have stitched a 50-plus stand and are going along well. Mumbai, on the other hand, need to break this partnership to put pressure on Delhi. They have done so at this same venue in the recent past, can they reproduce the magic here? Also, Kieron Pollard is in the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floated ball on middle, Smith plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Smith cuts it through point for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it through covers for a single.
Krunal Pandya is back on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it through point for a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on off, Dhawan comes down the track and lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
7.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Short ball and outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but misses it.
Jayant Yadav is back on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts it to point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On leg, Dhawan looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Dhawan looks to cut but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg stump towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Smith pushes it towards point for a run.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Smith comes down the track and pushes it through mid on. The batsmen get a couple.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith looks to play the paddle sweep but gets a top edge. It hits the grille of the helmet and falls safely towards short fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
Rahul Chahar is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Dhawan pushes it towards covers for a run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Smith comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep picks the ball on one bounce. The batsmen take a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Dhawan guides it towards point for a quick single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards short third man. The batsmen cross ends.
