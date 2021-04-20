Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Pandya keeps it out.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Krunal pushes it to covers.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Pandya flicks it towards the leg side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Kishan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Kishan flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Kishan defends it off the back foot.
Will Krunal Pandya replace his brother out in the middle? Yes he does. Ravichandran Ashwin (2-0-17-0) comes into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mishra gets his second wicket! Flighted delivery on middle, Pandya lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Steven Smith takes a simple catch. Poor batting from Pandya, he didn't even look to get a feel of things. He likes to put pressure on the bowlers straightaway but has perished this time. End of a wonderful over for Delhi.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kishan pushes it through mid on for a single.
Hardik Pandya is the new man.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mishra gets the crucial wicket! Loopy delivery on middle, Sharma comes down the track and lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Steven Smith takes a comfortable catch. A very important wicket for Delhi.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Sharma defends it off the back foot.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off, Sharma cuts it uppishly towards point for a boundary.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Sharma plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
Bowling change. Amit Mishra (1-0-10-0) comes into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Kishan drives it to covers. Just 3 runs from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Rohit cuts it to point.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Kishan drives it through mid on for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Kishan cuts it to covers.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sharma drives it through covers for a single.
Who will come out now? Ishan Kishan is the new man in. Also, Lalit Yadav comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan gets his first wicket! Good length delivery outside off, Yadav looks to guide but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Rishabh Pant takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Rohit drives it uppishly towards point for a single.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on leg, Rohit Sharma pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Length delivery on leg, Sharma looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes past the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai are scoring at a brisk pace. They did lose Quinton de Kock early, but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are looking in fine form. If they continue like this, then it will be a very good platform for the middle order to go big. Delhi need to break this partnership and try to put Mumbai under pressure. Avesh Khan comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Sharma comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket. End of the Powerplay! MUMBAI ARE 55/1 AFTER 6 OVERS!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Yadav flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! Floated delivery on middle, Yadav sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Flighted delivery on off, Yadav lofts it over covers for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Yadav drives it to covers.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Sharma comes down the track and pushes it through mid off for a single.
