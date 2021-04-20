Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hetmyer looks to drive but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Quinton de Kock appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Mumbai don't have any reviews left.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great way to get off the mark and that is a very crucial boundary for Delhi! Excellent shot! Full delivery on off, Hetmyer lofts it over covers for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Yadav drives it through point for a single.
Review time! Mumbai have taken the review for LBW. Nothing on Ultra Edge here. It is just pitching outside leg. It will be not out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pitching outside leg! Yorker on leg, Yadav looks to dig it out but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Mumbai review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg. Mumbai lose the review.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Yadav guides it towards third man for a single.
Who will come out now? Shimron Hetmyer it is.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah gets his first wicket! Slower delivery on middle, Pant looks to play the scoop shot but gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg where Krunal Pandya takes a comfortable catch.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pant looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Pant flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short delivery outside off, Pant lets it go.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Yadav drives it through mid on for a single.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on middle, Yadav looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes over short fine leg for a boundary.
Who will bowl now? Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Yadav pulls it through square leg for a run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Pant looks to play the reverse sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. The batsmen take a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Slower delivery on middle, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Pant hits it to mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pant pushes it back towards the bowler.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on leg, Pant looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. It goes besides the pitch. Yadav wants a single but Pant does well to send him back. Boult picks the ball and goes for a direct hit at his end but misses it.
Trent Boult is back on.
Match Reports
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.0 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 138, are 124/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.