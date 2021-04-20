Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) What a beauty to end the spell! Loopy ball, on off. Yadav looks to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, lands outside off and turns way outside the tram line. Wided.
Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Great catch in the deep and who other than Rahul Chahar to provide with the breakthrough? Loopy ball, on the stumps. Dhawan sweeps but doesn't middle it. Krunal Pandya runs in from deep square leg, puts a dive forward and takes it. Will this be a game-changing moment?
14.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn again! Flatter ball, outside off. Dhawan gets low to cut it but the ball comes back into him. The ball hits his body and is on the way to the stumps but Dhawan kicks it away.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Pushed away to mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has bisected the two fielders with perfection! Short ball, outside off. Dhawan goes back and pulls it right between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First six of the innings and just what Delhi needed! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Dhawan comes down the track and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Delhi are going along well but will look to up the ante. Dhawan is still there but Lalit Yadav would look to score better and play the big shots. Mumbai, on the other hand, need to bowl tight and get Dhawan's wicket to put pressure on Delhi.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a very good over. Full ball, on the pads. Clipped down to long on for one. 48 needed in last 6.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Great stop in the slip! Flatter ball, on the stumps. Dhawan goes for the reverse hit but the ball runs off the face of the bat. Hardik Pandya, who is at first slip, dives to his right and stops the ball.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Punched straight to point.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Yadav gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for just a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, outside off. Clipped away to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Sharp turn there! Loopy ball, lands outside off and turns back in. It hits Yadav's pad and rolls away. Leg bye is taken.
Jayant Yadav is back on. 3-0-22-1 are his figures so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a very economical over! Loopy ball, around off. Pushed away towards point region for one. Just 3 from the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Played back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted one, outside off. Yadav throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to connect.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter this time, outside off. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn! Flatter ball, outside off. Dhawan gets low looking to play a stroke but the ball turns sharply and hits his arms.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed away to sweeper cover for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower short ball outside off, Dhawan looks to pull but misses it. 7 runs from the over!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it to point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Lalit punches it through point for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full on leg, Dhawan flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on leg, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Yadav pulls it through square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Yadav gets the thick outside edge towards short third man while looking to drive. A single is taken.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on the pads. Dhawan nicely clips it towards deep square leg for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter this time, outside off. Pushed down to long off for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, lands outside off and turns away further. Yadav looks to drive but misses it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Drilled down to long off for one.
Rahul Chahar is back on. 1-0-7-0 are his figures so far.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Short ball, on the stumps. Dhawan rocks back and pulls it along the ground to the mid-wicket fence.
