Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a very good over for Delhi! Flatter ball, on the stumps. Pushed down to long on for one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Kishan taps it to the off side and looks for a run. But Lalit Yadav gets to the ball and stops the attempted run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Drops his length this time, on the stops. Yadav pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Flicked away to deep mid-wicket for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) No timing there. Full ball, outside off. Yadav looks to go big but hits it towards long on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Kishan drags it down to long on for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Just short of mid-wicket! Length ball, on the pads. Yadav clips it uppishly towards mid-wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin dives forward but it drops short of him.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball, outside off. Kishan cuts it to sweeper cover for just a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller this time, around off. Yadav clips it to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pushed away to point.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot and these are valuable runs for Mumbai! Full one, sliding down the pads. Yadav helps it down to the fine leg fence.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a back of a length ball, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Delhi have bowled well here. They have taken the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma and have made a comeback into this game. Amit Mishra has been superb after his first over. He has taken 3 wickets till now. On the other hand, Mumbai lost Rohit Sharma and have collapsed all of a sudden. They have Ishan Kishan out there but he needs support from other batsmen. Also, Marcus Stoinis is back on. 2-0-13-1 are his figures so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Angling into the leg stump. Kishan backs away a bit and punches it to long on for one. Just 5 from the over, Delhi would take that any day.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, right on the popping crease on off. Kishan digs it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. This is drilled down to long on for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Kishan thumps it down to long off for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, pushed down to long on for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Defended by Yadav.
Jayant Yadav is the next batsman in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call on Ball Tracker and Pollard is gone! That is a big wicket and Mishra has turned the game on its head! Another wonderful googly, lands on a length outside off. Pollard doesn't pick it and is hit on the pads. The umpire raises his finger right away. Pollard has a chat with his partner and decides to review. Nothing on the Ultra Edge and umpire's call on Ball Tracker means that he walks back to the dressing room.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Almost caught and bowled! Shorter ball, on off. Ishan Kishan chips it wide of the leaping Amit Mishra down to long off for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Wonderful googly! Lands on a length, outside leg. Kishan gets low and looks for a sweep but is hit on the body. The ball goes to Pant behind the stumps, deflects off him and crashes into the stumps. Kishan had never left his crease.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the middle stump. Drilled down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Pollard taps it to the leg side and sets off for a run. Kishan sends him back.
Amit Mishra is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, lands on off. Kieron Pollard whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Pollard defends.
Kieron Pollard is the next batsman in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Lalit Yadav gets into the act and Mumbai slide further here! Flatter ball, lands outside off and comes in with the angle. It is too close to his body but Krunal Pandya looks to run it down to third man. Ends up getting the inside edge back onto the stumps.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Kishan pushes it to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Drilled down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the stumps. Kishan clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Lalit Yadav is back on.
