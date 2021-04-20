Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Well the extra ball costs nothing. Full ball, on off. Dhawan punches it to mid off.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Has to reload again. Length ball, way down the leg side. Quinton de Kock fails to collect it and the batters sneak in a bye.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a full ball, on the pads. Smith nudges it towards deep mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls a length ball, on the pads. Whipped past short fine leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Dhawan pushes it to covers for nothing.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! Length ball, on the stumps. Smith taps it to the off side and gets a quick single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery, outside off. Smith defends it back to the bowler.
Change. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Full ball, on the pads. Flicked away to deep mid-wicket for one.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He finds the gap this time! Tossed up, outside off. Smith drills this past mid off and gets his second boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on the stumps. This is hit to the fielder at square leg.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A touch shorter this time, on the stumps. Smith whips it to square leg.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on the stumps. Clipped away to square leg.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Dhawan comes down the track and whips it towards the leg side for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good shot but no runs! Full ball, outside off. Smith nails the drive but the fielder at cover dives and stops the ball.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Dhawan misses his flick and is hit on the pads. They sneak in a leg bye after ball rolls to the leg side.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Change of pace this time, on a length but on the pads. Smith flicks it down to deep backward square leg for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) This is fuller, outside off. Smith digs it out.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Length ball, down the leg side. Smith helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lands a length ball, on off and gets it to angle across. Smith looks to defend but is beaten.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You can't bowl there to Dhawan! Even if you have picked up his opening partner, he will punish you if you bowl there! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan rocks back and cuts it past covers and gets a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the pads. Smith clips it down to deep square leg for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Defended by Smith.
Who will come out now? Steven Smith it is.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Jayant Yadav strikes right away! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Shaw pushes at with hard hands and ends up chipping back to the bowler. Jayant Yadav takes an easy catch.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Flatter ball, outside off. Shaw runs it down to the third man fence and picks up a boundary.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on the stumps. Swept away to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Who will share the new ball? Jayant Yadav it is.
Is that taken? The umpires have gone upstairs to get a second look. This looks very close, Hardik Pandya maybe has his fingers under it, maybe not. It's very very close. Dhawan has a smile on his face and so does Hardik Pandya. It looked out to the naked eye, but the replay shows that it is touch and go. The third umpire deems it to be not out.
0.6 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! That was mighty close! Length ball, on off. Dhawan looks to work it to the leg side but gets the leading edge. The ball lobs in the air towards covers, where Hardik Pandya dives forward and gets hold of it. The umpires converge and go upstairs. In the end, it is decided that it is not out.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely delivery! Lands it full, outside off and gets it to shape away. Dhawan looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Looks for some shape and bowls this on a length, around off. Dhawan defends it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan gets going in style! Short and wide outside off. Dhawan flays this over the point fielder and the ball runs to the fence.
0.2 over (1 Run) Off the mark! A touch shorter this time, around middle and leg. Clipped away to deep square leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a full ball, on the stumps. Pushed back to the bowler.
Chase begins! Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will open for Delhi. Trent Boult will use the new ball.
