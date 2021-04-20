Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set to begin. The Delhi players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for Mumbai.
Kagiso Rabada is down for an interview. He says that he wants to get into the groove as he was playing ODIs back home against Pakistan. Adds that Mumbai is a quality side and we need to play better against them. Mentions that this surface is holding up a bit but it is difficult to get an idea about it. Further says that batting in the middle overs is difficult.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer (IN FOR CHRIS WOAKES), Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra (IN FOR LUKMAN MERIWALA), Avesh Khan.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav (IN FOR ADAM MILNE), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says that they did not think too much about the toss. Adds that they would have batted first. Informs that Meriwala and Chris Woakes are not playing, Hetmyer and Amit Mishra come in.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai skipper, informs that there is one change, Adam Milne misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Adds that dew plays a factor towards the end of the game and that the pitch looks a bit drier. Says that one needs to focus on the basics to do well on such a pitch.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Mumbai win the toss and elect to bat first!
Pitch Report - Matthew Hayden is down with the pitch report. He says that the pitch looks similar. Adds that the off pace deliveries will be quite successful. Says that batters have to work really hard and that he would want to bat first on this wicket.
It is a rematch between the finalists from last year! Yes, it is time for Mumbai to take on Delhi at the Chepauk Stadium. Mumbai would look to improve their batting in the death overs. Delhi may look to play Nortje in this game. Will Delhi get their revenge or will Mumbai get over them once again? Your guess is as good as ours! With that, a warm welcome to our coverage. Stay tuned for toss and team updates...
