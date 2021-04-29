Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Good stop from Hetmyer! Full toss around off, Gill drives it to the right of short extra cover. Hetmyer there dives and saves runs for his side. He parries it away which allows the batters to get at least one.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Gill taps it through point. Ishant Sharma runs to his right from third man and stops it with a syumble. Two taken.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses. It clips his pad and goes to the leg side for a leg bye.
Who is in next? Skipper Eoin Morgan joins Gill in the middle.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis strikes in his first over and Tripathi's struggle comes to an end. Full and wide outside off, Tripathi looks to slam it over cover-point. He does not get in position to play that shot though. He throws his hands at it and just slices it to the man in the deep. Lalit Yadav is a very good fielder and he was never going to drop those. He accepts a simple catch.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Tripathi swings but gets an outside edge which takes the ball over short third man. No one in the deep there so easy for Tripathi. Much needed boundary for Rahul.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Tripathi's struggle continues. We saw Dube earlier in the day and Warner struggle and that cost their sides the game. He looks to put pressure on Stoinis straightaway. He comes down the track but misses.
Bowling change! Here's Marcus Stoinis with the ball.
Time-out! This has been a fine start from Kolkata so far. Rana fell cheaply but Gill has continued. He is looking in a good rhythm and would look to up the ante now. Tripathi too is looking in touch. Delhi though have not bowled too badly. They have not given away easy runs. They would look to break this stand as soon as they can. Let's see how things go from here!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Just 7 off the over and Lalit's impressive start to the game continues. The last ball is fuller on leg, Tripathi cannot get a boundary. He takes a single at long on to keep the strike. 15 off 14 for Tripathi. Needs to change gears here.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Shubman turns it to the on side for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller on leg, Tripathi churns a single at long on.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Tripathi comes down the track and whips it away from deep mid-wicket for an easy brace.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, Gill works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Tripathi milks it through extra cover for one.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! Just what Kolkata needed! Flighted on off, Gill gets down on his knee and slog sweeps it right off the meat of the bat over mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Gill comes down the track and blocks it to the right of the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tripathi is struggling for timing here. Floated on off, Tripathi hits it uppishly towards long on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Gill milks it to cover for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Gill blocks it.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Tripathi comes down the track and chips it away from the bowler to long off for one.
Will Ishant bowl out? No. Here's Axar Patel again.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent start for Lalit! Just 4 off his first and the first post Powerplay over. The last ball is slightly short but not too short. Tripathi pulls it but it is not short enough for that shot. He hits it to long on for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Tripathi pushes it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Gill knocks it to long on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short and this one comes a bit quicker with some extra bounce. Gill half commits to the shot. It goes uppishly but falls well in front of Lalit.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Tripathi hits it dead straight but does not time it well. Gets a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Gill clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Change in bowling! Lalit Yadav is on now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Gill look to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. They sneak a leg bye as the ball goes on the leg side.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill bags another boundary. That wasn't too far from the mid on fielder there. Rabada threw himself to take the catch but failed to get hand to it. Gill makes roo and Ishant followed him. Gill chips this one. The mid on fielder runs ot his right and throws himself that side to catch but misses. And the ball races away to the fence.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball aroud middle, flicked to the leg side for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Gill is home! Full and around off, he pushes it to mid off and calls for a single. The fielder from mid off scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The third umpire has been called for. Replays show Gill is safe.
Direct hit but Gill seems to be in. Let's see what the replays have to say.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! A low full toss, Gill strokes it through the covers for another boundary. 6 off the first two balls of the final over of the Powerplay.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads, flicked wide of deep square leg for a brace.
