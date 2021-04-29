Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right! 140 is what Delhi needs to get back to the winning ways. They have got a powerful batting lineup. However, Kolkata will know that a couple of early wickets and then they can take the game deep. Interesting chase on the other side.
Lalit Yadav is caught for a little chat. He says he considers himself as a batting all-rounder. Lalit says that he enjoys fielding since the start and hence he is naturally good. Lalit adds that the length ball was sticking on the pitch and tells the plan was not to bowl in the slot. Feels that if they do not lose wickets early on then it will be a relatively easy chase.
Delhi were superb with the ball. They kept things tight in the Powerplay and managed to keep the scoring rate slow. Lalit and Axar did a fine job with the ball as the duo bagged 4 between them. Rabada once again had a poor game. He failed to take any wickets and was smoked for 18 runs in the penultimate over. Avesh, once again, did a fine job, apart from going for 13 in the final over. One would still feel that Delhi have done a decent job with the ball. It is up to their batters now.
Asked to bat first, Kolkata didn't start well. They lost Rana early. The duo of Gill and Tripathi added 44 for the second wicket but they were slow. Tripathi fell and Kolkata lost the track with skipper Morgan and Narine getting dismissed in the same over. Gill too failed to put the pedal on the gas and got out, leaving the side reeling. Russell and Karthik combined for a little partnership but before DK could go big, he too got out. But Russell, on his birthday, went bang, bang to power Kolkata over 150.
What a finish from Russell! 42 in the final 3 overs and Kolkata have got to a decent score on the board. And it is the birthday boy, who deserves the double treat. One for his birthday and one for this power-hitting in these last 3 overs. Kolkata will believe.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Russell finishes it off in style! A solid finish from Russell and Kolkata have something to bowl at! Low full toss on off, Russell gets under it and hits it long and high over the bowler's head for a biggie. 13 off the final over. KOLKATA FINISH WITH 154/6!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Another gem of a yorker. Cummins can just jams it to the on side for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Good stop from Smith! Low full toss around off, Russell slams it powerfully to the right of long off. Both Russell and Cummins are ball watching. Smith runs to his right and saves a boundary. The ball-watching from the two Kolkata players sees it be just a one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Good ball! Low full toss on middle, Cummins clips it to fine leg and gets the big man on strike.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full around off it is in the slot. Cummins slams it through covers for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Cummins swings and misses. Dot ball!
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Russell-Mania has arrived in Ahmedabad! The question is, is it too late? Rabada misses his yorker and bowls it in the slot. Russell smokes it over the cow corner fence for a biggie.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Slower ball from Rabada. But it is in the slot and Russell picks the change of pace too. He tonks it straight down the ground for a biggie.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Brilliant stop from Pant too! Full outside leg, Russell moves away and swings hard at it but does not connect. Pant behind the stumps, dives to his left and makes a good stop.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mistimed but in the gap! Full toss on middle and off, Russell swings and gets it away from deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A huge swing but a big miss! Slower short ball outside off, Russell throws his bat at it as he looks to pull. Unfortunately, he connects with nothing.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss around the waist height. Cummins mistimes it to deep mid-wikcet for one. The umpire deems it to be a fair delivery so no signal from him.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! KG misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Cummins looks to swing but misses. Wided by the umpire.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Yorker wide outside off. Russell manages to guide it past the in-field and get a couple as the man at deep third man cleans it up before the ropes.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! In the slot outside off, Russell throws his muscle behind this and the ball races away to the fence at cover.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Cummins hits it across the line but with no timing. Just a run. Russell gets the strike after a long, long time but he too has not been at his lethal best.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Top-notch from Avesh! Another yorker outside off, Cummins cannot get bat on ball.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Cummins cannot get it away. Fantastic from the youngster.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Full on the pads, Cummins looks to flick but it kisses his pad and goes fine down the leg side and to the fence. Does not matter how the runs come as long as they keep coming.
Who will bowl the 18th over? Avesh Khan it is.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Short on middle, Cummins knocks it to long on and keeps the strike. Decent day at the office for Axar. He finishes with 2/32 from his 4.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Cummins drives it away from sweeper cover and gets an easy two to get off the mark.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Cummins pushes it to the fielder.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Pat pushes it back to the bowler.
Who is the new man in? It is Pat Cummins.
Review time! Karthik has been given out LBW. He has gone for the review.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Dinesh Karthik perishes and right now Kolkata's hope of a grandstand are slowly perishing as well. DK fails to deliver yet again. Kolkata slide further into trouble here. Axar smartly pulls his length back and pitches it around off. It comes in with the angle as this is bowled quicker too. Karthik looks to play the reverse hit over short third man but he misses and gets hit on the pad. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. DK reviews it but it does not help him as Ultra Edge first shows no spike and Ball Tracker shows three reds.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot but cannot rest on it though. Kolkata need a lot more of these. Floated on off, Karthik sweeps it flat and powerfully through the cow corner region for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Very full and outside off, Karthik moves on the off side and looks to sweep. The ball takes the outer half and goes to the off side.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Dot. Short and around off, DK goes for the pull. He is a bit too early and ends up getting it off the toe end. The ball rolls near the pitch on the off side.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A single now. Low full toss, Russell drills it to long on for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Ishant! Wide yorker. Russell looks to squeeze it on the off side but misses.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Russell connects this one alright. First maximum for Dre Russ. This should get him going. A full ball, right in the slot. He slogs it high in the air and it is long as well.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss, flicked wide of long on for two. 6,000 T20 runs for Russell.
