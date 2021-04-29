Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end! Length and around off, played back to the bowler.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not off the middle but Delhi and Pant won't mind. Banged short and on middle, Pant looks to pull. Ends up getting a top edge and the ball flies over fine leg for half a dozen.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce and into the fence. Full and around off, Pant clears his fornt leg and whacks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Two for Pant. Fuller and around middle, flicked wide of deep square leg for two.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle and leg, Shaw moves inside the crease and tries to ramp it on the leg side. Fails to connect. The keeper dives to his left to stop. They sneak a bye.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Banged short and on middle, Shaw sits under it. Called no ball for height. Free Hit time.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off, Shaw looks to slam it over the off side but misses.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Length and around off, Pant blocks it.
Who will walk out to bat at number 3? It will be Rishabh Pant!
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Cummins gets a wicket. Dhawan has been removed. A low full toss, Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit plumb in front. An appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Dhawan walks off. A sensible knock from him, provided he had Shaw going all-guns-blazing at the other end.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop! Length ball, wide outside off, Dhawan cuts but Gill dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dhawan says even I am playing this game. What a shot from him. Takes on the short ball and depositis it over deep square leg for a biggie.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, punched to deep cover for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and around middle, clipped wide of fine leg for two.
Time-Out! Just mere formalities remain in this game as Delhi are certain to get 2 points and put out a statement to the rest of the sides with an emphatic win. Shaw is approaching a ton and will look to get his maiden century in this league. Dhawan is extending his run at the top of the run-scorers chart this season and is just 10 away from yet another half-century. Kolkata will look to get at least a wicket to have something to smile about.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and just outside off, punched to deep cover for one. 32 needed in 42 balls.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slipped down the leg side. Shaw looks to work it on the leg side but misses. DK appeals but umpire wides it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the pads, clipped through square leg for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Dhawan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, Shaw advances and pushes it to long off for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, Shaw cuts but finds point this time.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TAKE THAT! Shaw wants to finish things off quickly here. A short ball, around middle, Shaw hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Another slam to deep point this time by Shaw. He keeps the strike.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flat outside off, Dhawan slices it to deep point for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Shaw punches it to long off for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flights one on off, Shiggy pushes it to cover for one.
Appeal for stumping has been taken upstairs. Looks like Dhawan is safe.
11.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Dhawan is well in! Varun misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. DK whips the bails off but Dhawan has not gone anywhere outside his crease.
11.2 overs (0 Run) This time Dhawan cuts it to backward point.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delhi are in a hurry and this loss is going to put a massive dent in Kolkata's net run rate. Short outside off, Dhawan cuts it behind point for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Dhawan taps it to cover and sneaks a quick run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shaw sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and trudges to the other end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on the pads, Dhawan turns it to the on side for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single via a knock to long on.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Short on middle, Shaw pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Dhawan looks to sweep but gets a top edge which falls shrt of fine leg for one.
