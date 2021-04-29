Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around middle, Gill tucks it to the on side.
Bowling change. Spin into the attack for the first time this evening. Axar Patel is on now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Length and on middle, Gill works it towards mid-wicket and calls for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, Gill blocks.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Gill. Ishant bowls this one short and around off, Gill advances down and smacks it through mid off for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed on the off side for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just around off, Gill dabs it on the off side and takes a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, punched to mid off for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, poked to deep point for one. 6 off the 2nd over.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a good response from the batsman. A slower one from Rabada, this one is on a shortish length and it is just outside of, Rana pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another lovely ball. A yorker this time. Rana manages to dig it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) That'a jaffa! Length and just around off, it moves just a hint. Rana stays on the back foot and tries to poke it towards third man. Misses. Lucky not to edge it behind.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, pushed to point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Rabada starts with a length ball around off, Gill pushes it to the right side of mid off for a single.
Who will operate from the other end first up? It will be Kagiso Rabada!
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end! Very good first over from Ishant. Just outside off on a length, Rana taps it to point.
0.5 over (1 Run) Another ball on the pads, Gill this time flicks it to deep square leg and gets to the other end. 4 singles in the over so far.
0.4 over (0 Run) Missed out! That was down the leg side and Gill could only flick it to the man at short fine leg.
0.3 over (1 Run) On middle, Rana tucks it to deep square leg for one.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gill is up and running too. Good length and just outside off, Gill pokes it towards backward point and calls for a quick single. There is a direct hit at the striker's end but Rana was well in.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rana and Kolkata are underway! A length ball around middle, Rana tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
Time to get going! The Delhi players make their way out to the center, following the two umpires. Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana will open the batting for Kolkata. Ishant Sharma will take the ball first up. All set. Here we go...
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata skipper, starts by saying that he has struggled for form. Adds it was nice to get some runs in the last game. Wants to continue his form now. Tells that they are unchanged.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav (In for Amit Mishra), Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that there might be some dew and hence the decision to bowl first. Feels the wicket for now looks dry and they want to make use of the conditions. Informs that Mishra has a shoulder injury and he misses out. Lalit Yadav replces him.
TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in Pant's favor. Delhi will BOWL FIRST!
Hello and welcome to the second game of the double-header day. It is the battle between sides who arrive in this game on the back of contrasting results. Delhi fell agonizingly short against Bangalore while Kolkata thumped Punjab to break their losing spree. Where's this one heading? Will Pant's side be able to get back to the winning ways or will captain Morgan lead the pack to consecutive wins? We will find out soon. Stay around for the toss and team updates.
