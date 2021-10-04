Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and this time Patel pulls it to fine leg for a single. Delhi are 74/2 at the halfway stage and they now require 62 runs off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in short, on middle. Dhawan hangs back and short arm jabs it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off stump. Patel punches it off the back foot towards long on for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot on the trot. Good-length ball, around off. Patel looks to drive but edges it down to backward point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Right on the money from Thakur. A length ball, on top of off and Ripal Patel defends it out nicely.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Patel taps it back onto the deck.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight. The debutant, Ripal Patel is off the mark with a single down to long off.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The birthday boy has to depart and after surviving an early scare in the over, Pant has holed out. Ravindra Jadeja fires this one in fuller and quicker, on middle stump. Pant decides to take on the slog sweep but the ball skids on. The ball goes off the top edge and skies towards backward point. Moeen Ali waits for it to come down and takes a solid catch. Pant will be disappointed about the way he got out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on the pads. Pant blocks it out.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fired in on middle stump and Pant just doesn't stop. Right after the stumping scare, he thumps this one down the ground for a boundary.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi need 66 more in 67 balls and this game should be theirs if they bat smartly from this point forward, as they have already lost 3 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan is still out in the middle and he will want to stay out there until the end. Chennai will be looking to keep taking regular wickets and push Delhi on the back foot. Ripal Patel is the new batter in.
8.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rishabh Pant survives for now. Jadeja sees Pant stepping out again and fires it in outside leg stump. Dhoni collects the ball and whips off the bails in a flash. Pant is quick to get his bat back in the crease and the replay confirms the same. Just the wide in the end.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) This one is on the pads and Pant comes forward to work it through mid-wicket. He immediately calls for two and Dhawan races back for it. The bails come off but Dhawan is in.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and worked towards cover-point for a run.
Is Rishabh Pant a goner? That was quick work behind the stumps from MS Dhoni to whip the bails off. The bat has been grounded before the bails come off and so, Pant is safe.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, on middle again. Pant strides out to defend.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle. Pant dances down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Pant defends it out.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rishabh Pant steps out of his crease and gets to the pitch of the flighted delivery. Pant muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge six.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads and Dhawan plays it with soft hands towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, on middle and leg and sliding in. Dhawan looks to block and gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
6.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Quicker delivery, on the pads. Dhawan looks to sweep but the ball skids on and hits him on the pads. The ball goes towards square leg and they get a leg bye.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Jadeja gives this one some air and bowls it on the pads. Pant works it to square leg and picks up a run.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter again, around off. Pant makes room and works it through covers for a couple.
Change in bowling. Spin from both ends as Moeen Ali is handed the ball.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This one is fired in around leg stump. Pant doesn't move his feet and looks to tuck it away. He misses and the ball flicks the pads. A huge appeal but turned down.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side and Dhawan paddles it to short fine leg for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle and leg. Dhawan pushes it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! This is down the leg side and Pant looks to flick. Pant misses the flick and the ball kisses the pads on the way to the keeper. Dhoni dives down to pouch it but Hazlewood seems confident that there was an edge. Dhoni does go for the review but it did come off the pads and Pant survives. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 51/2!
Change. Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack!
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Josh Hazlewood gets the breakthrough. Hazlewood hits the length hard and Shreyas Iyer is caught in two minds. His body moves one way and his bat the other. In the end, Iyer gets squared up as he looks to pull across the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and pops up to short cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the simplest of catches and Delhi lose their second wicket.
DRS time! Is that caught behind? MS Dhoni certainly thinks so as he takes the review. No spike on UltraEdge as the ball passes the bat. Will be not out and Chennai lose their review.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off again and Dhawan guides it to third man for a run.
Who will walk out now? It is Rishabh Pant!
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off and angling across. Dhawan dabs it down to point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Drop and run, good intent shown by the batters. A length ball, on off and nipping in. Iyer just dabs it on the off side and sets off for a quick run.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Close! A length ball, on off and going across. Dhawan looks to tap it on the off side but it goes off the inside edge and past the stumps. They take a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.5 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 137, are 83/3. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.