9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. MS Dhoni prods and pushes it to cover-point for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, driven back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Ambati Rayudu drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. MS Dhoni hangs back and punches it towards covers for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. MS Dhoni lunges forward and pushes the ball down to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball on middle and leg, MS Dhoni works it with the spin towards deep square leg for a brace.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on off. MS Dhoni pushes it towards covers.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have just lost their fourth wicket and it hasn't been a great outing for them with the bat so far. Chennai did get off to a flier but that was due to some poor bowling, but once the Delhi bowlers hit their marks, wickets started to tumble. Chennai, who didn't lose a single wicket in the Powerplay in their last four matches, lost two today. Axar Patel has been brilliant with the ball so far and has picked up a couple of wickets with Ashwin and Nortje chipping in with one wicket each. Can Chennai get a partnership going? Or will Delhi keep on piling the pressure? MS Dhoni walks out to bat now.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! The spinners are doing the trick for Delhi. Ashwin bowls a carrom ball, on middle. Robin Uthappa does not read it and gets down on one knee to slog it on the leg side. He only manages it to top edge it and the ball goes high up in the air. Rishabh Pant goes for the catch but Ravichandran Ashwin calls for it and pouches it with ease. Another one bites the dust for Chennai and are in a spot of bother now.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Ambati Rayudu rocks back and works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, at 97.4 kph, on off. Ambati Rayudu pushes it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Ambati Rayudu pushes it to extra cover. He gets off the mark with a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on off. Robin Uthappa pushes it to mid off for a run.
Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat now.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel bags his second. He bowls a flatter delivery on leg, Moeen Ali flicks it towards deep mid-wicket without any feet movement. Shreyas Iyer is present over there and settles under it to take the catch. Chennai lose their third wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Robin Uthappa works it towards deep square leg for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Moeen Ali whips it towards deep mid-wicket. He crosses ends.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Uthappa taps it towards covers and scampers across for a quick single.
Spin from both ends now as Axar Patel (1-0-4-1) is brought back into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Uthappa works it to long on. He retains the strike by picking up a single. 8 runs from Ravichandran Ashwin's first over.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Floats it up around off, Robin Uthappa gets down on one knee and slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up nicely, on middle. Moeen Ali tucks it around the corner for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Robin Uthappa clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ali tickles it to fine leg for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loopy ball, down the leg side again. Moeen Ali looks to play it on the leg side but misses. Wide given.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floats it up, down the leg side. Moeen Ali looks to scoop but misses. Wided.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack for the first time tonight.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Moeen Ali blocks it out on the leg side.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on the pads. Moeen Ali clips it in front of square on the leg side for a single. Chennai are 48/2 after the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) That was close! On a length, around off. Robin Uthappa pushes it to mid off for a quick single. Shreyas Iyer collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Replay shows that a direct hit would have been curtains for Robin Uthappa.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off, angling in. Robin Uthappa looks to defend but inside-edges it on the leg side.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Length ball on leg, Robin Uthappa tickles it towards fine leg and fetches himself a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Moeen Ali works it to mid on for a quick single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle, at 138.3 kph. Moeen Ali blocks it out right under his eyes.
