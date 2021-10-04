Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, Chennai have managed to put up 136 runs on the board which doesn't look much to be honest but you never know what might happen in this wonderful tournament. The onus is on Delhi to come out positive with the bat and chase it down if they want to snatch the top spot off Chennai. Join us after the break for the riveting run chase.
Axar Patel is up for a chat - He says that his plan was only to bowl on good lengths. Mentions that they did well to contain Chennai after the Powerplay and it's a chasable total. Informs that 150 was a par score. Says that he had a good year and wants to continue in the same vein. Tells that Ripal Patel is a good batsman and a bowler. Adds that he didn't get to bowl but he has the ability to hit big sixes.
Delhi have been sensational with the ball throughout the tournament and they proved their mantle yet again. Just the five bowlers used because their main bowlers more often than not, do the job for their team. The spin-twins, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin were brilliant and picked up three wickets between them while going for less than a run-a-ball. Kagiso Rabada was also economical though he didn't pick up a wicket. The only concerning thing was their best-performing bowlers, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan did leak runs in this match, especially at the back end of the innings which allowed the opposition to put up a par target. Khan, however, bowled a sensational final over and even picked up a wicket. Delhi will be the happier of the two teams at the moment and will look to come out and chase it down.
Chennai got off to a fast start thanks to some wayward bowling from the Delhi pacers but couldn't capitalize on it. Axar Patel came in and got rid of Faf du Plessis early. After that Gaikwad also fell and Chennai were on the back foot. Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali started to force the issue but both of them were back in the pavilion in no time. Chennai desperately needed someone to occupy the crease in order to build a platform for the latter part of the innings. Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni did just that. They were bogged down by the Delhi spinners but Rayudu managed to hit some lusty blows in the end and brought up a gritty half-century. His knock propelled the score to 136 runs as Dhoni struggled to find the fence and lost his wicket in the final over. The target Chennai have set up might not be a big one but they will still believe that their bowlers can put on a fight.
Just like last night, the wicket here in Dubai proved to be difficult to bat on and we saw another comparatively low score in the first innings. Chennai end up with 136 runs and Delhi will be really pleased with that bowling display.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Fabulous final over from Avesh Khan! Full again, outside off. Ambati Rayudu drives it to extra cover for a single. CHENNAI FINISH WITH 136/5.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Avesh Khan! Fuller in length, wide outside off. Ambati Rayudu only manages to squeeze it back to the bowler.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu eases it down to long off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Ravindra Jadeja has a swing at it but is too early. The ball pings off his body and drops on the leg side. The batters take a leg bye.
Ravindra Jadeja comes in at number 7.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A big wicket for the young Avesh Khan. He hits the hard length, outside off. MS Dhoni has a massive mow across the line. But he gets an underedge. The ball carries through to Rishabh Pant who gobbles up a low catch diving forward.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller in length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu slices it over point to fetch himself a boundary. He brings up his fifty as well. It is his 21st fifty in the Indian T20 League and has been a fighting knock from him so far. Can Chennai cash in and make the final over count?
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on middle. Ambati Rayudu pulls it towards cow corner for a brace.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. MS Dhoni slaps it to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu has another swing at it. The ball goes off the inside edge towards the keeper for one.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Slower delivery, back of a length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu stands tall and muscles it over deep cover for a maximum.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fantastic yorker to start from Nortje! Outside off, Ambati Rayudu throws his bat at it but is too late.
Anrich Nortje to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, outside off. Ambati Rayudu goes deep in the crease and works it towards deep square leg for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Ambati Rayudu looks to smash it on the leg side. The ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A low full toss outside off, Ambati Rayudu walks across his stumps and hammers it over deep square leg for a maximum.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball from Avesh Khan on middle, Ambati Rayudu charges down the track and swings but misses. Wide signaled by the umpire for height.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu tries to dab it down to third man but misses.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! On a length outside off, Ambati Rayudu gets into the line of the ball and smashes it towards deep mid-wicket. Shikhar Dhawan runs to his left and tries to stop the ball but fails to do so. His sloppiness leads to a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu has a wild swing at it but to no avail.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Short of a length around off, MS Dhoni looks to pull but fails to get any bat on it. Another good over from Delhi. Just 5 runs coming from it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rayudu charges down the track and slashes it to deep point for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) An effort ball from Rabada on middle, Ambati Rayudu makes room for himself and looks to carve it on the off side but misses.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will release some pressure! A full toss on middle, Ambati Rayudu smashes it straight down the ground towards long off for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length again, on middle, Rayudu knocks it to mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Ambati Rayudu shimmies down the track and looks to heave it away but fails to connect. Pressure is piling up on Chennai now.
Kagiso Rabada (3-0-16-0) to bowl out.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rayudu backs away and flays it to deep point for one. Just six singles from the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) In the air, but safe! Short ball, on middle. MS Dhoni pulls it towards deep square leg. Didn't hit it from the middle of the bat. Shikhar Dhawan carries the ball on a bounce and the batters take a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Ambati Rayudu pushes it straight down the ground to long on. He rotates the strike.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Back of a length, outside off. MS Dhoni jumps and knocks it towards deep cover for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Ambati Rayudu steers it through covers for a run.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle, at 142.3 kph. MS Dhoni works it to deep square leg for a single.
