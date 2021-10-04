Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a big moment into the game. Shikhar Dhawan and it is Shardul Thakur, the man with the golden arm who strikes once again. This time he gets rid of the big fish as Dhawan was well set in the middle. Coming to the ball, he delivers a length ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan comes forward and laces his cover drive. Moeen Ali jumps and takes an overhead catch. The ball seems to have just stuck in his hands. No DRS is needed for this and Shikhar Dhawan has to walk back to the pavilion.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and stabs the ball to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan taps it to mid off.
14.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Short of a length, on leg. Shikhar Dhawan looks to pull but misses. MS Dhoni pouches this one behind the stumps and appeals for a caught behind. He seems very confident and the umpire agrees. Shikhar Dhawan opts for the review. UltraEdge shows a flat line as the ball passes the bat and Shikhar Dhawan survives. Good review from Dhawan.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Shimron Hetmyer gets on top of the bounce and tucks it to fine leg for a single.
DRS time! Shikhar Dhawan has been given out for caught behind but he refers this. Flatline as the ball passes the bat on UltraEdge and the on-field decision has been overturned. Dhawan survives.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Shardul Thakur has a knack for picking wickets and he gets one. He hurls a length ball, on middle. Ravichandran Ashwin is undone by the pace. He looks to flick but misses. The ball goes through the bat and pad and rattles the furniture behind him. Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough and he is pumped.
Out walks Shimron Hetmyer!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Width on offer, outside off. Ashwin steers it to backward point for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Dhawan knocks it to mid off for one.
Bowling change. Shardul Thakur (2-0-7-0) returns.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Dhawan pats it back to the bowler.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan taps it to point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Ashwin goes deep in the crease and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Dhawan works it to long on for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Dhawan works it to mid-wicket off the back foot for a single. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The debutant holes out! Flater ball, on middle, at 99.7 kph. Ripal Patel decides to take on and heaves it towards long on. Gets the height but not the distance. For a nanosecond, it looked like the ball will sail over the fence but Deepak Chahar settles himself under it and pouches it with ease. Delhi lose their fourth wicket.
Change. Moeen Ali comes back on.
In walks Ravichandran Ashwin!
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked on the leg side for a run.
12.3 overs (3 Runs) Deft touch again! Loopy ball, outside off. Ripal Patel dabs it down to third man. Ruturaj Gaikwad gives it a chase and dives to stop the ball. Saves a run for his team.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Patel works it to cover.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan tucks it to square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter on middle, Ripal Patel looks for the upper cut but misses. A good over from Shardul Thakur. Just 4 runs from it. 49 needed from 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, clipped to mid on.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Patel pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it to square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Patel steers it down to third man for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Patel hangs back and works it to mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker again, outside off. Ripal Patel pats in front of point for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Ravindra Jadeja fires a flatter delivery, on off, at 105 kph. Ripal Patel uses the pace and guides it to third man for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! On off, punched straight to cover.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Ripal Patel dabs it to backward point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Patel defends it on the off side.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Flatter ball, on middle. Ripal Patel hangs back and smacks it towards cow corner. Shardul Thakur runs to his left to stop the ball but in vain. The ball wins the race to the boundary.
