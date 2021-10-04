Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, worked to sweeper cover for one. Ashwin is done for the night too, as he ends with figures of 4-0-20-1. Really good.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rayudu heaves this one towards long on for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good fielding from Nortje! Outside off, a touch shorter, Rayudu hangs back and slices this one towards short third man. Anrich Nortje slides to his right and makes a good stop.
14.3 overs (1 Run) MS Dhoni prods forward to this full ball and works it to point for a quick single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller now, on off, AR hits this through extra cover for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it flatter and on off, punched through covers for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin (3-0-15-1) comes back in to finish his spell.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just 3 off this over! Another good over for Delhi. Fuller in length, on middle and leg, Dhoni goes back and works this through mid on. One run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off, steered to third man for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a good length, Dhoni pushes this to mid off and this time, decides to take him on. Shimron Hetmyer there fumbles a bit and they complete the run with ease.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot on the trot! Chennai are finding it hard to keep the ante up. Short of a length, around off, pushed away to the point fielder.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Straight to the man! Fullish this time, around off, Dhoni drives but finds the mid off fielder.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off, Dhoni eases this to covers.
Strategic Time-Out! A good phase of cricket overall but mostly for Chennai as they did not lose any wickets. Rayudu and Dhoni have steered the ship a bit but haven't been able to score freely. The two spinners of Delhi, Ashwin and Patel have kept things tight and everyone is just waiting for something to give. The game is on the edge and in the final phase of the innings, both teams will look to up the ante. Kagiso Rabada (2-0-13-0) is brought back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy, around off, Dhoni plays this gently through covers for one. A top spell by Axar Patel comes to an end. 4-0-18-2. Wonderful.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, around off, Ambati pushes this to the left of the extra cover fielder for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A touch flatter, around off, Ambati looks to go back and slash it away but he misses.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, MS prods forward and taps this to covers for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, fuller in length, outside off, driven through cover-point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, milked past covers for a run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) 8 from Avesh's second over! Around off, defended out.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a good hit from Rayudu! Slightly slower this time, outside off on a length, Ambati Rayudu lifts this one casually over covers for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish, around off, hit straight to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, hit via the inner half of the blade to mid on.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A little bit of room outside off and Rayudu pounces on this! Shortish this time, wider outside off, flayed behind point for a boundary.
Avesh Khan (1-0-10-0) comes back into the attack.
11.1 overs (0 Run) What a ripper to begin this spell! Around off, in the zone of uncertainty outside off, Ambati Rayudu looks to push but the ball shoots up after hitting the deck and whistles past his blade to Pant.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Just 3 off this over! Floated, around off, MS blocks this one out.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another run as Ambati Rayudu works this past Axar at covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Given flight, landing outside off, pushed through point for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish again, outside off, worked to the cover fielder.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish, around off, jammed out through mid off for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish, around off, Ambati pushes this to mid-wicket.
