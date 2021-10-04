4.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Dhawan pushes it to mid on. He keeps the strike by taking a single. An expensive over from Deepak Chahar. 21 runs coming from it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 6,4,4 and now another biggie. What's next? Sensational batting from Shikhar Dhawan. Deepak Chahar comes 'round the wicket and delivers an off pace ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan uses his feet and hammers it over long off for a biggie.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan is on fire! On a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan rocks back and steers it late towards deep backward point for another boundary.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality batting! Fuller in length, on the pads. Shikhar Dhawan whips it towards deep square leg. One bounce and into the fence.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked! Length ball, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and muscles it over long on for a maximum.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on leg, Dhawan tickles it to fine leg for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg. Dhawan pushes it to extra cover.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off, angling in. Shreyas Iyer looks to work it on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the thigh pad and the batters take a leg bye.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Iyer defends it on the off side.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Dhawan dabs it down to third man for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off, at 136.2 kph. Shikhar Dhawan drives it towards covers.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A good over by Chahar as he gets the big wicket of Shaw! On off, defended out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Iyer slaps it this time but only finds point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Iyer pushes it back to Deepak.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Chahar draws first blood. Length ball, on off. Prithvi Shaw this time looks to clear the in-field but fails to do so. He miscues it in the air towards mid off. Faf du Plessis is stationed over there and he does not make any mistake. Prithvi Shaw was looking so good but has to take the long walk back to the pavilion.
Shreyas Iyer makes his way out now.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Punched towards point.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw has made his intentions clear. Fuller in length, on off. Prithvi Shaw steps put and whacks it towards long on. The bottom hand comes off the handle but he still manages to clear the mid on fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball from Chahar on middle and leg, Prithvi Shaw sways away from it. Wide called for height.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Shaw punches it towards covers. The fielder there does well to dive to his right and stop the ball. Keeps it down to a single. 11 runs from Josh Hazlewood's first over.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Shaw works it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Length ball, on off. Prithvi Shaw stands tall and smashes it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball races away into the fence in a flash.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of the highest quality! Good-length ball, around off. Prithvi Shaw lifts it over the bowler's head and fetches himself a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off, Prithvi Shaw punches it but finds the cover fielder.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan is off the mark and in style. Length ball, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan reaches out and creams it through covers for a boundary. A positive start from Delhi. 8 runs from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) A touch fuller this time, on middle. Dhawan pushes it to cover.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is the Aussie, Josh Hazlewood!
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off, Shikhar Dhawan slashes it but straight to covers.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Prithvi Shaw punches it towards mid on. Dwayne Bravo dives to his left to stop the ball. Just a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball sliding down leg, Prithvi Shaw looks to flick but misses. Wided.
0.2 over (2 Runs) In the air, but safe! Short ball, on middle. Prithvi Shaw goes for the pull shot but gets a top edge. Lucky for him, the ball falls in the vacant deep mid-wicket region. The batters take a couple of runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar starts with a good-length ball, outside off, shaping away. Prithvi Shaw blocks it out watchfully.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 137, are 50/1. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.