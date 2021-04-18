Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) meet in Match 11 of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 18. The second match of the day will see two wicket-keeper batsmen, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, captain their sides and attempt to register their second win of the season. Both teams have a win and a loss under their belt in the two games they have played so far. DC won the first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets but lost the following game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

PBKS dropped their guard against CSK in their second game to go down by six wickets after their nail-biting four-run win in the opening match against RR.

The fantasy picks for this match can get extremely intense due to an abundance of stroke-makers on either side, making it hard to pick and choose in the playing XI.

Top IPL 2021 Fantasy Picks for DC vs PBKS Match:

Rishabh Pant (Credits- 9.5): The DC captain has been the talk of the town even before the IPL started. His fifty in a losing cause against RR in their second game should ring warning bells for any opposition. Pant's ability to change gear and clear boundaries with unorthodox shots makes him a tough batsman to set a field to. He unsettles and often gives a headache to the opposition captain as long as he stays in the middle. After the first two games, Pant's strike-rate stands at exactly 150.

Chris Gayle (Credits- 9.5): Over the years, Chris Gayle has stood up in crucial games and big tournaments like the IPL. The West Indies batsman has 4822 runs in 134 games in IPL cricket, putting him in the list of top scorers in this league. His ability to clear any boundary makes him a powerhouse against bowlers, especially in the first six overs. He has managed only 50 runs in his first two matches and fans can expect the Gayle-storm to hit this season soon.

Shikhar Dhawan (Credits- 10): Shikhar Dhawan brought the same form with the bat that he enjoyed in the last two seasons to this season as well. He ended up with more than 500 runs in each of the last two IPL seasons. With 94 runs in IPL 2021 thus far, Dhawan has showed glimpses of his best game but he has failed to dominate the opposition for long.

KL Rahul (Credits- 10.5): The PBKS captain has been one of the most influential batsmen of the tournament with his aggressive stroke-making abilities at the top of the innings. Rahul's natural ability to time the ball and find gaps with ease has helped him gather boundaries at will, especially in the Powerplay. He averages 48 with the bat after the first two games at a strike-rate of 168.42. Since taking over the captaincy in IPL 2020, Rahul has been the go-to batsman for Punjab Kings. Last season, he scored 670 runs at an average of 55.83 from 14 games.

Note: Price of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com