In a repeat of last year's final, defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Both teams have played three matches in IPL 2021, losing a game each. Delhi Capitals are third on the IPL Points Table, a place ahead of MI thanks to a marginally better run-rate. However, Mumbai go into the fixture with a massive advantage. Rohit Sharma's team has played all three of its matches so far in Chennai and will be completed accustomed to the conditions by now. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, will play in Chennai for the first time this season, having played their three previous matches in Mumbai.

Here are some of the players that could make the difference for Mumbai Indians:

QUINTON DE KOCK

The South African star was not at his fluent best in MI's previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He scored 40 off 39 balls, including five fours. However, spending crucial time in the middle on the sluggish Chennai pitch will put him in good stead going into match against DC.

Also, it is a bit easier to score against the new ball in Chennai, and De Kock could cash in big time, before the going gets difficult.

KIERON POLLARD

The West Indian finally showed his hitting prowess against SRH and proved to be the difference maker for his team. Pollard smashed an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 159.09.

His knock helped Mumbai reach 150 for five, which proved to be the winning score. MI will be hoping for more of the same from the experienced West Indian, especially with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya going through a lean patch.

RAHUL CHAHAR

The young leg-spinner has been the standout with the ball for Mumbai so far. The sluggish nature of the MA Chidambaram pitch has played into hands and he has thrived in these conditions. In the previous game against SRH, Rahul Chahar took three wickets, giving away just 19 runs off his four overs.

He is the second in the race for the Purple Cap behind Harshal Patel. The leg-spinner has taken seven wickets in three games.