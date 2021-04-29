DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Face Inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders In Ahmedabad
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: After a disappointing one-run loss versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), DC will look to regain their winning touch against an inconsistent KKR side in Ahmedabad.
Last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on April 29. KKR has been in patchy form this season and has registered only two wins in six games, their latest victory coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets at the same venue three days earlier. Rishabh Pant-led DC, on the other hand will be hoping to overcome the disappoint of last game where they lost by a solitary run against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both teams possess epic firepower in all departments of the game and players like Andre Russell, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan have the capability to win matches single-handedly on any given day. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 25 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
- 18:00 (IST)Good Evening And Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome all to Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad.DC have four wins in six games while KKR are struggling with only two victories in six matches.DC lost their last game by just one-run versus Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while KKR came out victorious against Punjab Kings (PBKS) BY five wickets.With enough firepower in both line-ups, we can expect a cracker of a match. Stay tuned for further match updates!