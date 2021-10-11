MS Dhoni turned back the clock on Sunday as fans were treated to a special knock from the former India captain against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. Chennai Super Kings registered a four-wicket win over DC and once again booked their berth in the IPL final. Dhoni did what he does best -- finishes games off. And once again the CSK skipper proved that age is just a number for him, smacking an unbeaten 18 off just six balls to take CSK to a famous win.

Emotions ran high, not just in the CSK dressing room, but also in the stands. Two young CSK fans couldn't hold back their tears as CSK pulled off a thrilling win in Dubai. And while the young fans would have been over the moon with CSK's victory, their day was made even more special by Dhoni.

The CSK captain threw a signed ball to them, which one of them gleefully caught, as the tears turned to big beaming smiles.

Watch the special moment here:

Sweetest Gesture by Mahi, gave signed ball to the kids who was emotional over #CSK win #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/bGja3Cg83P — Ash MSDian™ (@savagehearttt) October 11, 2021

Chasing a stiff target of 173, CSK looked to be on track with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa going strong. But once Uthappa fell, things started going downhill for Chennai. Not only did they lose two wickets in quick succession but the run-rate began climbing as well.

With 24 needed off the final two overs, everything seemed to hinge on Gaikwad. But disaster struck for CSK as the opener departed for a well-made 70 on the first ball of the penultimate over.

Promoted

Moeen Ali hit a couple of lusty blows to keep CSK in the hunt, but DC remained in the box seat with the equation being tough for CSK. Dhoni, who had struggled for much of IPL 2021 with the bat in hand, suddenly sprang to life.

He made his intentions clear with a bullet six over deep mid-wicket and then Tom Curran got the treatment that many famous bowlers have received in the past. Three consecutive fours from Dhoni, got the job done for CSK and helped them reach yet another IPL final.