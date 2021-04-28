Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Flatter ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis looks to force it through the off side but misses.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Pushed away to sweeper cover for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Gaikwad looks to cut it away but misses. There is a bit of an appeal for caught behind but nothing from the umpire.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR Excellent shot against one of the best spinners in the world. Shorter ball, on the stumps. Gaikwad rocks back and pulls it to the mid-wicket fence. The ball lands just short of the ropes.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Faf du Plessis drills it to long on for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to long off for one.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh dear, the fielder makes a mess of it and Faf du Plessis gets another boundary. Loopy ball, around off. Faf du Plessis comes down the track and hits it flat but aerially to long on. The fielder tries to take the ball on the bounce but misses and it goes to the ropes.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Pushed to covers.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The fielder there is just a spectator! Faf du Plessis comes down the track and smokes it over the man at long on for a maximum.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Eased towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, outside off. Gaikwad cuts it to the deep point fence for a couple. Excellent batting this.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious stroke! Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and smokes it inside out to the cover fence.
Time-Out! It is all yellow of Chennai at the moment. They are running away with this and looks like going back to the top. Hyderabad have not looked threatening so far with the ball. They need to find a way to get rid of these openers as the only way they can be alive in this contest is by picking up wickets regularly.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Googly, lands on off and turns back in. Faf du Plessis is solid in his defence.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Gaikwad punches it past Rashid and to long off for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single as Faf du Plessis punches it down to mid on.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, down the leg side. Gaikwad nicely clips it to deep square leg for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the leg stumps. Faf pushes it to long on for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Pushed to mid-wicket.
The man who will need to be at his best if Hyderabad is to win this game is on now. It is Rashid Khan time. Can the Afghanistan superstar get the breakthrough his side desperately needs?
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, on the pads. Gaikwad clips it wide of fine leg and picks up a couple. 13 runs from the over.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Suchith drops his length and bowls a short ball, on the stumps. Gaikwad shifts his weight backward and pulls it to the mid-wicket fence. One bounce and to the ropes.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on the stumps. Pushed back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Cut away towards deep point fence. The fielder cuts it off and keeps it down to a couple.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, excellent use of the feet and the wrists! Loopy ball, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down the track and whips it wide of long on for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Du Plessis pushes it to long on for one.
Who will bowl post the Powerplay? Will we see the introduction of Rashid straightaway? It will be spin but not Rashid. It will be Jagadeesha Suchith!
5.6 overs (0 Run) Serves a length ball, outside off. Gaikwad offers the full face of his bat and pushes it to cover. Chennai end the Powerplay at 50/0. Good start to the chase.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent batting this. Punish the poor ball and nudge the good ones for runs. Length ball, on the pads. Faf clips it to deep square leg for one. 50 up for Chennai.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller, on the pads. Gaikwad clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this eased down to long on.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis pushes it uppishly towards mid off.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime timing by the man in form! Length ball, wide outside off. Faf du Plessis seems to be in a hurry to finish the game and crashes it past mid off for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 172, are 95/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.