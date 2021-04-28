Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
17.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Raina flicks it but finds Warner at short mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Raina moves away from the stumps. Kaul bowls it very full on off, slightly behind the yorker length as Kaul follows him outside leg. Raina drives it straight as an arrow and gets a boundary through long off. 500th boundary for Raina in the league.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Low full toss around off. Raina pushes it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off. Raina taps it to point and takes a quick run. The fielder has a shy at the bolwer's end but misses. Raina thinks of two but Jaddu has overrun so just a single. 14 needed off the final 3 overs.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Raina moves away from the stumps and looks to pull. He mistimes it and chops it to short mid-wicket.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Jaddu glances it towards fine leg for a single. Just 15 needed now.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The ball probably slips out of Khaleel's hand. He misses his line and sprays it down the leg side. Has to reload that.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Jadeja hops and taps it to point.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was going to the ropes the moment it left the bat! Shorter around off, it sits well for Jadeja. He pulls it from the middle of the bat through mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played! Right in the blockhole from Khaleel. It is on middle and off. Raina does well to get bat on ball and jam it behind point for one. Khaleel asked the question but nothing from the umpire.
Change. Khaleel Ahmed to bowl his final over. He went for 28 in his first three.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Raina gets off the mark and keeps the strike. Fuller on off, Raina drives it to the left of mid off and takes a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short agan. It is on off and middle, Raina hops and blocks it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery pitching on off and going away with the angle. Raina looks to poke but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to welcome Raina! He ducks under it.
Siddarth Kaul is back in the attack.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Jadeja pulls it to deep square keg and gets off the mark with a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Jadeja pushes it to mid off.
