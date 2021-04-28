Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Can Chennai chase it down? They haven't chased such a big score before in this season and it would be interesting to see how they approach it. They have a good batting lineup but Hyderabad has a formidable bowling lineup. It promises to a mouth-watering contest, so don't go anywhere. We will have the chase for you in a while.
Manish Pandey says that it is good to comeback and get runs. Pandey says they were looking at 180 but admits they were slow in the middle. Tells the finish they got has taken them closer to 180. Manish thinks they are 9 runs short but feels they have bowlers to make up for it. Manish says the ball was swinging and different from Chennai as it was slower in Chennai. Manish says dew is coming in which might make it difficult for them but Manish adds they have plan in place for such conditions.
Hyderabad started their innings cautiously in the Powerplay. The pressure got to Bairstow but he was out while looking to up the ante. Pandey came in and joined his skipper for a century stand in which they both scored their fifties, but they too struggled to score fluently and did not get frequent boundaries. Warner fell while looking to up the ante and Pandey fell soon after. But a brilliant cameo by Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav towards the get has got them to 171. They would take that, as they have a very good bowling lineup.
It was a good start for Chennai though. They kept things and picked up Warner in the Powerplay. Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar were their usual best at the start and the left-arm seamer picked up Bairstow. Ngidi was tight in the middle overs and picked up Warner and Pandey in the same over. Their spinners didn't bowl out their full quota of overs but kept things tight in the middle. Shardul Thakur was doing well but he was taken apart by Williamson in his final over. They would be disappointed with the way things ended but they have a good batting lineup and can chase it down.
Wonderful 20 overs of T20 cricket. If Chennai dominated for the majority of the innings, Hyderabad came strongly in the end and they have the momentum with them now.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Kedar Jadhav finishes the innings in style. Full on off, it is in the slot for Kedar Jadhav. He smashes it right off the meat over the mid-wicket fence for a huge six. 13 off the final over, takes Hyderabad's total to over 170! Just what they needed. HYDERABAD FINISH WITH 171/3!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart from Kedar! Bouncer from Sam Curran! The former Chennai player waits for it, uses the pace off the ball and lifts it over short third man for a boundary.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single. Full on off, Williamson nudges it to long off and has to be content with one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Williamson tries to be cheeky but Curran is smarter. Kane comes inside his stumps and looks to scoop it over fine leg. Curran follows him and bowls it on a length. Kane looks to adjust at the last moment but fails to get bat on ball.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Terrific delivery from Sam Curran. A yorker around off, Kedar can just jam it towards logn off for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Williamson flicks it to deep square leg for one.
Sam Curran to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 20 off the over and Williamson keeps the strike too. Full on off and middle, Williamson hits it uppishly to deep mid-wicket but on a bounce. Gets a single and keeps the strike.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Williamson is toying with the bowler here. Slower bouncer outside off. Williamson makes it look like he knew what was coming. He waits for it and guides it backward point for a boundary.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The firework from the Kiwi continues. This time Williamson comes down the track, takes it as a full toss and flicks it elegantly through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! If you doubted Kane cannot finish with a flurry, think again! He has hit this over covers with minimum of fuss. Full and wide outside off, Williamson slices it over covers for a biggie.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Williamson showing his hitting range and adding some impetus in this innings. Full toss outside off, Williamson comes inside his stumps and lifts his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Jadhav knocks it to long on and gets off the mark with one.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) four! Just what Hyderabad needed to end the over. Fuller on off, Williamson lifts it over extra cover and gets a boundary. A double-wicket over for Ngidi but 10 off it too.
Kedar Jadhav walks out to the middle.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Superb, absolutely superb from Faf du Plessis! You can use any superlative to describe that catch but you might still feel that you have not done justice to Faf's extraordinary work. Fullish ball around off, Manish hits it hard and with power away from long on. Faf du Plessis, runs to his right, then flies with his cape on to take an absolute stunner. Chennai have had their tails up on the field since the ball one. End of a fabulous knock from Manish Pandey.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went to the fence like a bullet train. Full and wide outside off, Manish stretches and hits it straight down the ground with venom. Long off has no chance as the ball races to the fence.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Williamson is off the mark! Good length ball around off, Kane taps it towards point and gets a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, Manish hits it towards mid-wicket but does not time it well so just a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Warner departs! He has scored a fifty but it was a real struggle for Warner tonight. He just never got going and finally, he departs. Jadeja is in the action this time with the catch. You just cannot keep this rockstar off the game. Ngidi continues bowling full and wide outside off. Warner stretches to play but just slices it in the air over sweeper cover. Jadeja comes forward and takes an easy catch.
Kane Williamson is the new man in.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Warner charges down the track. Ngidi sees it and bowls it wide outside off. It is too wide outside off as it is on the wrong side of the tramline.
Change. Lungi Ngidi is back in the attack. 3-0-24-0 for him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Warner slices it to sweeper cover and can get just a run. Just 6 off the over. Dhoni, Thakur and Chennai will take it with both hands.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Manish knocks it to long on for one.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant from Faf du Plessis! He has saved 2 runs with his fabulous effort. It had boundary written all over it but Faf says, not today son. Full toss outside off, Manish creams it across the line and hits it away from long on. Faf du Plessis there runs to his right and dives to save two runs for his side.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and well wide outside off. It is inside the tramline. Warner stretches and can get it to just third man for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Low full toss wide outside off, Warner swings but misses.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Manish strokes it to long on for one. That also brings up the 100-run stand. It has taken 80 balls but Pandey has played well.
Change. Shardul Thakur (2-0-18-0) for him so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Warner looks to go through the off side, but the ball turns a bit and takes the inner half of the bat. The ball goes straight to Jadeja. 8 runs from the over.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMOKED! FIFTY FOR WARNER! His 50th in this league but not the way he usually gets it. This has been a very slow and struggling evening for Warner but the skipper has hung in there. He though will now look to find his rhythm and get his side over to a good total. Short ball on middle. Jadeja anticipates Warner will come down the track. The Australian though hangs on his back foot and smacks it over mid-wicket to bring up his fifty. Muted celebration from the skipper as he knows he has not been his usual self.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter outside off. Pushed down to sweeper cover for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Pushed back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Just short of Raina! Fuller ball, outside off. Pandey chips it towards extra cover, where Raina puts a dive forward but the ball drops just short of him.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Warner loses his shape while looking to go big. Ends up hitting it to deep mid-wicket for one.
