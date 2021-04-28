Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is the umpire's call on hitting and Faf du Plessis has to go! Rashid Khan gets two in two! Googly, lands on off and turns back in. Faf du Plessis plays defends down the wrong line and the ball hits his pads.
Review time! Faf du Plessis has been adjudged LBW but he has taken it upstairs.
Who will walk out to bat to put the finishing touches in this game? It will be Ravindra Jadeja!
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Moeen Ali can't finish the game off for Chennai! Loopy ball, around off. Moeen Ali gets low and looks to go big over mid-wicket. But only gets the top edge. The ball goes high in the air towards wide long on, Kedar Jadhav settles under it and takes it easily.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Too easy for Moeen Ali! Shorter ball, on the pads. Moeen Ali waits for it and smacks it to the square leg fence.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis pushes it wide of point for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Pushed away to sweeper cover for one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well, Chennai batters are in a hurry to finish this game! Short and wide outside off. Moeen Ali pulls it handsomely to the mid-wicket fence.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, but way down the leg side. Wided.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the pads. Moeen Ali flicks it down to fine leg for one. Just 35 needed in the last 6.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bumper, around middle and leg. Moeen Ali ducks under it.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis swivels and pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket. Just a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on the off pole. Moeen miscues his pull and the ball goes to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! Length ball, but down the leg side. Moeen Ali flicks it well past the leg gully for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, outside off. Faf du Plessis pushes it past the bowler for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are in firm control of this chase. A solid partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have ensured that they should win this easily. Hyderabad on the other hand, need a miracle to get back in the game. Moeen Ali comes out to bat and Khaleel Ahmed to bowl now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Rashid Khan has his man, but is it too little too late? A wonderful delivery brings equally wonderful innings to an end. Leg break, lands on middle and turns away a touch. Gaikwad looks to defend but the ball goes past his bat and crashes in the stumps.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Poor ball and punished! Flatter ball, down the leg stump. Gaikwad gets low and sweeps it to te square leg fence.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What an innings the young lad is playing here! Shorter ball, on the sumps. Gaikwad rocks back and pulls it to the mid-wicket fence.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is eased down to long on.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Pushed down to sweeper cover for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dropped and four! Nothing is going Hyderabad's way! Fuller ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets the outside edge while looking to defend but gets the outside edge. The keeper can't hold on to it and the ball goes to the fence.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is eased down to long on. 15 from the over. Runs are coming thick and fast here.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, he is toying with the bowler now! This isn't the worst of deliveries but he has played that so well. Flatter ball, just outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad makes room for himself and cuts it past point for a boundary.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jeez, he makes it look so easy! Loopy ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad strides forward and smokes it past wide long off for a boundary.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! Fifty for the young Ruturaj Gaikwad! Short ball and he pulls it wide of long on for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter outside off. Faf du Plessis drills it down to long off for one.
Jagadeesha Suchith is back on.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Eased down to long off for one.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Faf du Plessis and 100 up for Chennai! Fuller ball, on the pads. Faf du Plessis uses his wrists and flicks it wide of deep square leg for a couple.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, on the leg stump line. Faf miscues his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Gaikwad rides the bounce and steers it to sweeper cover for one.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball, outside off. Gaikwad runs it past third man and comes back for the couple.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Faf runs it to third man for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Flicked away to deep square leg for one.
Change. Siddarth Kaul is back on.
