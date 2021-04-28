Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There it is! There is the result that he was looking for! Slower length ball, outside off. Warner smokes it over long off for a maximum.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) That was timed sweetly but the brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja means that it is just a couple. Length ball, on the pads. Warner flicks it to wide long on, but Jadeja puts it a dive to keep it down to a couple.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Warner is trying everything is unable to get it away! Shorter ball, on the stumps. Warner shuffles to across and looks to pull it down to fine leg but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, around off. Pandey punches it down to long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, way down the leg side. Pandey misses his flick shot. Wided.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Pandey looks to run it down to third man but doesn't get any bat on it.
A delayed signal but Time-Out has been called for! Manish Pandey has looked good and will now look to ut his foot on the gas and take the charge here. Warner has not looked his usual self as he has struggled for timing and rhythm. He though will look to put that behind him and hope that he can find his touch again. As their assistant coach said, anything under 170 will be disappointing but looking at how true this track has stayed, even 170 might not be enough. Chennai have been very good so far. Dhoni has been spot on with his field placement while the bowlers have done a good job keeping things relatively quiet.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Pandey! A much-needed fifty for him and his team. Quicker ball, on the pads. He clips it wide of short fine leg for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Has to reload that one. Flatter ball, way down the leg side. Pandey lets it go. Wided.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky runs! Not from the middle but they still count as four runs! Flatter ball, a bit of width outside off. Pandey goes for the cut but the ball hits the under edge. The ball goes under Dhoni's legs and to the ropes.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is eased down to long off.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Clipped down to short fine leg for one.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and wider. Pandey taps it to short third man but the fielder misfields. The batters come for the second. Pandey has to dive back in as Dhoni whips off the bails at his end.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed straight to extra cover.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is eased down to long on. 10 runs from that over.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around off. Pandey pushes it wide of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There it is, finally a boundary for Hyderabad! Length ball, around off. Pandey comes down the track and smokes it past mid off for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer outside off. Pandey leaves it alone thinking that it is a wide. But the umpire doesn't think so.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball, outside off. Pandey cracks it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short and around off. Pandey nails the pull but Raina stops the ball at mid-wicket. Something is gonna happen here, too many singles and too few boundaries.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Pandey clips it to mid-wicket. Warner is eager to get back on strike but Pandey sends him back.
Change in bowling. Shardul Thakur is back on. He went for 8 in his first over. How will he fare in his second?
11.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a tight over! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Pandey shimmies down and flicks it to deep mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Warner gets low and sweeps it straight to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, outside off. Warner cuts it away, but the fielder in the deep runs across, dives and keeps it down to a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A big grunt from Warner as he mistimes this one! Short and wide outside off, pulled straight back to Jadeja.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on the stumps. Warner sweeps it down to short fine leg.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the off pole. Eased down to long on for one.
Hyderabad's assistant coach, Brad Haddin is caught for a chat at the sideline. Haddin says it is a good start and the platform is set for them to finish well. Adds that the pitch is better than what they have got so far in this season. Haddin says that one of these guys need to kick on from here. Haddin says there is some swing early on. Haddin says that Pandey matches up well in this venue and hence they sent him up the order. Losing a wicket in the Powerplay also played a part. Haddin admits if they do not get 170plus they will be disappointed. Haddin says they have lost important moments and tells someone has to play brave and drive the game forward. Tells they are looking to push the players and be brave. Haddin says he is not in any stress and jokes he is not missing being out there.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Tell you what had he connected that then the ball would have gone out of the stadium! Length ball, outside off. Warner swings hard at it but only connects with the air around him.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pandey drags it down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A touch short of a length, wide outside off. Warner carves it to sweeper cover for one.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, Warner gets one away! This was a poor ball and he makes full use of it. Short and wide outside off. Warner chases it and flays it past the diving point fielder for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller, around off. Pandey pushes it towards long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Can't get it past the fielder this time. Length ball, outside off. Warner crashes it but the man at mid off dives and keeps it down to a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 114/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.