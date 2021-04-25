Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the run chase!
Right then! 192 to win for Bangalore. It won't be easy as the pitch is a little dry but they have the resources to chase it down. Chennai has a very good bowling line-up and they will not make it easy. How will the run chase pan out? We will find out as it begins in a while.
Yuzvendra Chahal is in for a chat! He says that this looked like a 170-odd wicket but Jadeja played well but opines that it is okay as they have the resources to chase this down. Feels that on the Mumbai wicket, you can bowl well. States that it is not a proper Mumbai wicket, it is slightly dry. Ends by saying that he is 100% confident on his side.
Bangalore's bowling was good until the final over. They were good with Siraj doing well, as well as Chahal. Sundar did good too. Harshal Patel was brilliant in his first three overs but what happened in the final over, he would not have expected. Jadeja took him to the cleaners and took him for 37 runs in the final over. They were not helped by dropped catches and some poor fielding and that might just haunt them towards the end of the game.
Chennai started off with a bang with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad playing well. They gave Chennai a very good start but Gaikwad fell while Raina played a little cameo. Both Raina and du Plessis fell in quick succession and Chennai lost their way a bit and they looked like they will struggle to reach 160 but Harshal Patel conceded 37 runs in his final over to Jadeja who tonked the ball to all parts of the ground and Chennai have ended up with 191 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja, take a bow! What a finish! 154 for 4 at the start of the final over and Chennai finish on 191. Would you believe it? Well, you better, as Jadeja has taken 37 runs from the final over to propel Chennai's score. The dropped catch from Dan Christian has come back to haunt Bangalore hard. Chennai will be very happy and they have the momentum going into the run chase.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end and Chennai collect 37 runs from the final over. No no, do not rub your eyes. You read it right. 37 RUNS FROM THE LAST OVER. This is a length ball, on middle and leg, Ravindra Jadeja whips this one ferociously through square leg and gets a boundary. CHENNAI FINISH ON 191/4!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTH ONE IN THE OVER! Jadeja is on fire here. Patel has been so good so far, but he has been handed a lesson by Jadeja! A full toss around off, Ravindra Jadeja smokes this one over the wide long on fence.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! That came on very quickly and Siraj misses out. A full toss outside off, Ravindra Jadeja powers this one through extra cover, where Mohammed Siraj hops and looks to take the ball, but the ball pops out. Two runs.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FOUR SIXES IN A ROW! Jadeja has decided to take matters into his own hands and he is doing it in style! A shortish length ball outside off, Ravindra Jadeja waits for it and then dumps this one over the deep mid-wicket fence. He is loving that area, by the looks of things. Also, gets his fifty here.
There is a slight halt in play as Jadeja has some water. It is very hot out there and it is not easy at all.
19.3 overs (7 Runs) SIX AND NO BALL! This is turning out to be a massive over in the game! Patel bowls a waist high full toss outside off, Ravindra Jadeja connects well and sends the ball sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence yet again! Free Hit coming up...
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! Wonderful striking. 12 runs off the first 2 balls. A length ball, in the slot, around off, Jadeja spanks this one over the deep mid-wicket fence again.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jadeja anticipated this one and got the desired result. Jadeja is too good a player to miss out on this. A slower off cutter around off, Ravindra Jadeja whacks this one over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Another yorker on middle, RJ slams this one to deep mid-wicket. One run to end the over! Just 9 from the over!
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but it will not matter for Chennai! They just want the boundaries at this stage. A short ball, around off, Ravindra Jadeja looks to pull but only manages a top edge. The ball flies over the keeper and into the ropes at third man.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Spears in a full ball on leg, Dhoni only manages to work this one to the man at short fine leg. A single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Again, bowls a full length ball on middle, this is clipped to Kohli at deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, RJ slams this one back towards the bowler. A dot!
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Jadeja slogs this one to deep mid-wicket where Kyle Jamieson fumbles and they collect two runs.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A good length ball on leg, RJ skips down the track and whips this one to deep mid-wicket. One run. What an over! Just 5 runs and a wicket off this one!
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slightly harsh. A length ball but outside off, Jadeja leaves it. Wided.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A good length slower ball on middle, Dhoni knocks this one to long on for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball outside off, MS Dhoni looks to push this one to the off side, but he misses.
MS Dhoni is the next man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rayudu had been searching for the boundary but only manages to find the fielder there. Patel gets his third wicket of the game and he is having some fun out in the middle. A shortish slower ball on middle and leg, Ambati Rayudu moves inside and looks to pull this one. He does so, but only cleanly. The ball goes to the right of the deep square leg fielder, where Kyle Jamieson makes no mistake.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, whipped to deep square leg for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball on off, Rayudu lofts this one to the right of the long off fielder. Only a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, this is punched to the right of the mid off fielder for a single. A great over by Siraj, only 6 off it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Jadeja squeezes this one through backward square leg for one.
The physio is coming out to have a look at Ambati Rayudu. He seems to have hurt himself while running on the last ball and he seems in some pain at the moment. Let's hope that he is fine. Rayudu is okay and is continuing. Good signs for Chennai.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, back of a length ball, Ravindra Jadeja slaps this one to deep covers. The batters take two runs as there is a throw to Siraj, who fumbles, while collecting the ball and only manages to hit the stumps with his hands. Rayudu drags his bat back awkwardly and hence, he looks like he is in some discomfort.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls another fine, fine yorker on leg, Jadeja looks to flick this one to the leg side, but he misses. Gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but turned down. Was pitching outside leg.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, RJ digs this one out.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Jadeja is very quick and it would have taken a better effort, to get rid of him here. On a good length and around off, Jadeja dabs this one towards the point region. The batters take one and decide that the second one is on the cards too. They run hard and come back as a throw is made to de Villiers, who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called for and one replay is enough to see that Jadeja was well in.
An appeal for run out has been taken upstairs. It looks close. Jadeja is in though.
Mohammed Siraj is back on.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT WAS BIG! You will only find the ball at Marine Drive now! This is on a good length and around off, Ambati Rayudu puts on his dancing shoes and skips down the track. Bangs this one all the way over wide long on. 17 off the over. A big one for the Men in Yellow!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Jadeja lets the ball arrive and then slashes this one to the left of the point fielder. Saini, though, does well to move that side and stop the ball. One run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Jamieson opts for the slower length ball on middle, Rayudu glances this one to deep square leg for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped to short third man for one. Smart batting by Jadeja!
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another poor delivery and Kyle is punished! A length ball, on the pads, Ravindra Jadeja just flicks this one past the man at short fine leg and the ball runs away to the ropes.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A very smart shot by Jadeja. Sees that the man is up inside the circle and just beats the man at mid off. This is a slower full length ball around off, Ravindra Jadeja lofts this one over mid off and gets a boundary.
