Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The Fizz to bowl the last!
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but 15 from the over! A yorker on middle, it is jammed back to the bowler.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is turning out to be a long over! Another wide! A slower one down the leg side, Bravo looks to flick but misses.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side! Bravo lets it go over him. Wided.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! That is squeezed out. Very full and on off, Bravo opens the face of the bat and guides it past point. Boundary. Third in the over.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beautiful shot to hit on the first ball! Exquisite! This is full and outside off, where Bravo loves it. He lifts it over covers and bags a boundary.
Dwayne Bravo walks out to bat!
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Morris has his revenge! A good short one, an effort ball, Jadeja looks to pull but it goes off the top edge and Samson takes it.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This edge finds the fence! Fuller and outside off, Jadeja swings but it goes off the outside edge over short third man and into the fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Curran goes after it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. The fielder there was very fine.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an action-packed over! A slower one outside off, Curran goes too hard at it. It goes off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Angled into the body, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! What a shot that is! Shorter and outside off, it sits up to be hit. Curran hammers it over the cover fence off the back foot for a biggie.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
Sam Curran walks out to bat!
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The big smile on Sakariya's face just shows what this wicket means to him. He will remember this for a very long time. A slower one, it is angling away from the off pole. Dhoni swings but one hand comes off the handles. It hits the splice and lobs to Buttler at covers. Timely wicket as Dhoni started to get going.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss and it is put away! Outside off, Dhoni hits it through covers. Races away to the fence.
Chetan to bowl out!
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end so it is a good over! Shorter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! A very full ball on middle, this it hit down the ground. Jadeja wants two and they go for it. Complete it.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fumble costs Rajasthan a boundary. Dhoni comes on strike and he gets an easy delivery on the pads, it is whipped towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) BYE! Jadeja comes down the track and Morris bowls a short slower one outside off. Jadeja slashes but misses. Samson fumbles and a single is taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Dhoni looks to slam it but mistimes it to mid off for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is worked through square leg for one.
Chris Morris is back!
15.6 overs (0 Run) That spun away like an off spinner! Shorter and outside off, turns away. Dhoni misses the cut. A really good over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just over! On middle, another cutter. It holds in the surface. Dhoni is early in the push, it goes upi shot past the diving fizz and down to long on for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is defended.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and outside off, this is slapped through covers for two.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge and two! On middle and cutting away. Dhoni looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the leading edge through point for two.
