Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Dhoni is off the mark for the season! On the pads, Dhoni flicks it to square leg and keeps the strike with one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Dhoni punches it to short cover. Still to get off the mark.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Dhoni pushes it to the bowler.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Dhoni pushes it back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The dive from Dhoni saves him. Every Chennai fan and Dhoni fan would have had their hearts in their mouth but they can breathe a sigh of relief now. Flighted delivery on off, Dhoni pushes it to the left of short cover and comes out for quick run. He desperately wants to get off the mark but Jadeja turns his skipper down. The fielder charges to the ball and sends a good throw to Samson at the keeper's end. Dhoni turns his bike quickly and puts a desperate dive to get back in. The dive helps him as the replays find Dhoni to be back inside his crease.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs! Dhoni is the man in question.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and wide outside off. Jadeja punches it through covers for one.
Time Out! The over from Sakariya has put Rajasthan in a very good position heading into the final 6 overs. Chennai have two new batters in the crease but both can hit the ball a long way. Dhoni is yet to get off the mark in this season but Jadeja is in good touch. Chennai will look to get at least 70 runs in the final 6 overs as the pitch looks a good one to bat on and dew might play a crucial part later in this game. Rahul Tewatia to bowl post the break.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Sakariya. Two big wickets off the over. The last ball is on middle, Dhoni starts his innings with a calm defense.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be the skipper, MS Dhoni!
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Second wicket in the over for Sakariya and both the set batters are out of here. Inspired bowling change here from Samson as both Rayudu and Raina are back in the dug out and Chennai have two new batters out in the middle. Good length ball on off, Raina was probably expecting some short stuff but the youngsters bowls it on a length. Raina looks to go over mid off but does not get the elevation and hits it straight to mid off. Morris there makes no mistake and takes a simple catch.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Direct hit and Raina was out of here. Slower one on the pads, Raina looks to whip it fine down the leg side but misses. The ball goes behind and Raina comes out for a run. He is sent back though and luckily for him the ball misses the stumps.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Harsh on Sakariya! The idea was right but the execution was a bit off. Raina moves away from the stumps so Chetan follows him with a short ball. Raina looks to guide it over third man but misses. Wided by the umpire as it is gently overcooked.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Jadeja knocks it to long on and gets off the mark with one.
Ravindra Jadeja Jadeja is the new man in!
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sakariya gets his man and the ploy to bring back the youngster pays reward for Samson and Rajasthan. Back of a length delivery from Sakariya. This time he gets his line right and bowls it around off. Rayudu looks to slap it over deep point. He does not time it well and it goes straight to the man in the deep there. Riyan Parag is once again the middle of the action as he takes his third catch of the game.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sakariya misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Rayudu looks to pull but misses.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Good shot and an overthrow costs an extra run. Good length ball on middle, Rayudu punches it to the right of sweeper cover. Ambati wanted two but Raina says no. The throw from Parag falls in front of Sakariya and bounces over him. That allows Rayudu to get his second.
Who will walk out to bat now?
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No he cannot! Really unfortunate for Unadkat as the last ball has gone to the fence off an edge.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Unadkat bowlsmit slightly behind lenght as he sees Rayudu come down the track. AR can just knock it to long off for one. Just 4 off the over so far. Can he avoid a boundary of the last ball?
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good bowling from Unadkat. He sees Raina go away from his stumps so he bowls it quicker on his pad as he follows him. Raina lifts it to deep mid-wicket for one. Excellent over so far.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Length ball on middle, Rayudu plays it very late and guides it to the right of third man for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rayudu defends it with a straight bat.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle and leg. Raina looks to slog it on the leg side but gets an inside which sees the ball go to fine leg for one.
Change in bowling. Jaydev Unadkat is back!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Rayudu stays deep inside his crease and punches it right off the meat. Unluckily for him, he finds short cover. 14 off the over. 30 from the last two. Chennai getting a move on.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is some hit from Rayudu! Tewatia goes very slow and gives it a lot of air outside off. Rayudu gets down on his knee and flat-bats it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment it left the bat! A drag down from Tewatia. It is on middle, Rayudu goes on his back foot and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for an 82m biggie.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short outside off. It is slightly slower. Raina punches it uppishly to long off for one. Brings up the 100 for Chennai.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Rayudu punches it to long off for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated shorter on middle. Rayudu punches it too straight as the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive hit to end the over! Expensive introduction for Parag. 16 off his first over. The last ball is deposited into the mid-wicket fence. Floated on off, Raina slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a massive biggie.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Once again the side arm delivery from Parag. Raina looks to go over extra cover. He goes inside-out but does not time it well. Gets a brace.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Rayudu looks to go over covers but does not time it well. Works in his favour as it falls short of the fielder in the deep.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Parag brings on the side arm ball but misses his radar and bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline outside off.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle and off, Rayudu pushes it to point.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air and dispatched! Flighted on middle, Rayudu comes down the track and smokes it straight down the ground for a high and handsome biggie.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Rayudu pushes it back to the bowler.
