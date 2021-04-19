Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rajasthan Playing XI - Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Chennai Playing XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says they are unchanged. Dhoni says that Gaikwad needs to assess if he is playing the right shot and feels he is doing that. Tells if one is getting out in good deliveries then one should not feel too bad about it. Adds that last year's experience will help him a lot. Dhoni says that the wicket looks a bit tacky and tells they will have to assess at the start. Adds they will need to look for the dew as well.
Sanju Samson, Rajasthan skipper, says they want to bowl first, it suits well in this conditions and hence, they want to bowl first. States they need to keep it simple, they bat deep so they just need to go out an express themselves. Informs they are playing the same team. Ends by saying they respect Chennai but they will give them a competitive game and they are happy with how they are playing.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. MS Dhoni is out in the middle for the 200th time as a captain of Chennai. Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson is out in the middle too. Sanju Samson calls Tails and it comes down in his favour. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop doing it says it is pitch number 6 where there was a 147 scored batting first as there was some seam but it looks drier and there might not be a lot of swing. Mentions you need to hit the good length area early on and that is where the bowlers success but later on the dew makes bowling difficult and yorkers are going to be key in the second half.
Hello and welcome to game number 12 as veteran, MS Dhoni's Chennai takes on young Sanju Samson's Rajasthan. Chennai come into this with a lot of confidence after getting their first win in a demolishing fashion against Punjab. Rajasthan too come into this one on the back of their first win of the season. Unlike Chennai, it was a thrilling first win for Samson as a skipper and Rajasthan. Both sides will come into this one high on confidence but one side's confidence will be dented. The question is who will that be? A thrilling game awaits us. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
