Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Aiden pushes it from the toe end of his bat to mid off for a run. 11 from Bravo's first over. 43 needed off 60 balls.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Markram has sent this one packing! Short and around off at 128.1 kph, Aiden stays on the back foot to ride the bounce and muscles his pull over mid-wicket. Absolutely nailed.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on middle at 105 kph, Rahul helps it through mid-wicket and takes a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Markram eases it down to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Mishit but safe! Bravo bowls a slower delivery, short in length around leg, Rahul plays a mistimed pull shot down to fine leg. They take one.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air but wide of Dhoni. A low full toss down the leg side, Rahul spoons it in the air towards fine leg and takes a couple of runs.
Strategic Time-out! KL Rahul is looking in a hurry to finish the game as early as possible but he is losing partners at the other end. Chennai need to keep picking up wickets if they are to win this game as they are not left with many runs to play with! Dwayne Bravo comes to bowl now. Also, Aiden Markram is the new batter.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shahrukh Khan holes out! Deepak Chahar opts for the short delivery and bowls it wide outside off at 132.1 kph, Khan has to fetch it from there as he attempts to play the pull shot. The bounce though gets big on him and it takes the top edge. The birthday boy, Dwayne Bravo, is underneath it at long on and takes the catch safely. 55 needed off 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul looks to play a similar kind of shot but he miscues it and the ball goes over mid-wicket for a run.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul is unstoppable at the moment. Chahar delivers it on a length around off, at 129.8 kph, KL Rahul walks across the stumps and smashes it over fine leg for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Shahrukh Khan works it down the ground for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good-length ball, outside off. Shahrukh Khan looks to poke at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, way outside off. KL Rahul reaches out and drives it to sweeper cover for a run.
Deepak Chahar comes back to bowl.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja fires this flatter, on the stumps. Shahrukh Khan looks to cut but ends up hitting it back to the bowler as he gets the inside half of his bat on that one.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked away! That's the reputation of this batsman. Flatter delivery, around middle, Shahrukh Khan gives it the full whack of his bat and towers it over wide long on for a maximum.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Goes back to a shortish ball and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the pads, Shahrukh Khan clips it to backward square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on middle, Shahrukh Khan pushes it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the leg stump, KL Rahul knocks it down to long on for a run. FIFTY FOR RAHUL, off 25 balls. A fantastic knock from the skipper.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. KL Rahul presses forward and carves it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling in from middle. KL Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Back of a length, around off. KL Rahul stands tall and drives on the up past the point fielder for a boundary now.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Glorious! KL Rahul is on a roll! Full ball, darted on the pads. KL whips it off his pads way over deep square leg for a biggie!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. KL Rahul drives it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. KL Rahul pushes it to covers off the front foot.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another swing, another miss. At 140.9 kph, Josh Hazlewood serves it on a length around off, Khan tries to heave but misses. Three dots to end the over, Punjab are 51/2 at the end of the Powerplay, 84 needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short in length and outside off at 140.2 kph, Shahrukh Khan stands tall and attempts to pull but fails to connect.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery, a bit short at 138 kph, Khan tries to defend but it takes his gloves and rolls to mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it's guided down to third man for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul will continue to play his shots! Full and outside off, Rahul plays an elegant shot again, lofts it clinically over wide mid off for a boundary.
