Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. MS Dhoni drives it through covers to collect a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball, turning away sharply after landing, outside off. MS Dhoni presses forwward to block but the ball zips past his outside edge.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Bishnoi sees Dhoni advancing down the track, he drags his length back, on off. MS Dhoni blocks it out.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished by MS Dhoni! A juicy full toss, outside off. Dhoni skips down and hits it past the point fielder for a boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, Faf du Plessis works it towards the mid-wicket region. DOT BALL AGAIN!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shout for a caught behind! Not given. Length ball, outside off, Faf du Plessis looks to cut it but the ball misses his blade by just a whisker. KL Rahul collects and they appeal unsuccessfully. Punjab are thinking about the review as there's some noise but decide otherwise. Nothing on the UltraEdge.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chris Jordan drags it down the leg side. Faf du Plessis leaves it alone as the ball goes away to the keeper.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, MS Dhoni guides it towards the third man region for a single. He is off the mark!
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab are all over Chennai at the moment. They have removed the cream of their batting and have them on the mat. Can Punjab keep the upper hand? Here comes MS Dhoni to partner du Plessis.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another good running catch in the deep! Jordan has two in the match now. The Englishman bowls it short and around off, at 138.3 kph, Rayudu steps back and forward to slap it over the infield on the off side. He doesn't get it from the middle of the bat and it flies to deep point. Arshdeep Singh sprints across to his left and takes a fantastic catch. Rayudu returns and Chennai are four down now.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Almost chopped on there! On a length, nipping into Ambati Rayudu who looks to cut but gets an inside edge just away from the off stump towards the fine leg area for a couple.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, wide, outside off, Faf du Plessis cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Faf du Plessis works it to deep mid-wicket to collect a run and he will keep the strike for the next over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and too wide, outside off. Faf du Plessis leaves it alone. Wide called by the umpire.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Ambati Rayudu presses forward and taps it to the right of the backward point fielder for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Ambati Rayudu cuts it to deep point for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, landing on leg and turning sharply. Ambati Rayudu misses his tickle to fine leg and Punjab appeal. KL Rahul thinks he has got his man here but the umpire is unmoved. Not called a wide and Ambati Rayudu is not happy.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Bishnoi tosses this one up, outside off. Faf du Plessis stays back and taps it past point to take a run.
Ambati Rayudu is in next.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, jagging back in sharply from middle. Faf du Plessis taps it to backward point and collects a single. Just 3 runs and a wicket off this over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chris Jordan strikes in his first over! Short and wide around off, Robin Uthappa goes for the pull shot but miscues it. Gets a top edge as the ball flies towards the deep mid-wicket region and Harpreet Brar runs across to his left in the deep to complete a great tumbling catch. Chennai are now three down and in trouble.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle, Robin Uthappa pushes it off the back foot towards the mid on area. DOT BALL!
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, Faf du Plessis guides it towards point for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps, Robin Uthappa works it towards the long on fielder for a single.
Chris Jordan comes to bowl.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Jordan! Back of a length, outside off, Robin Uthappa pokes at it tentatively and the ball just misses the outside edge of his blade on its way to the keeper.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Robin Uthappa guides it down to third man for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 30/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, at 130.5 kph, Robin Uthappa plays it down from the crease to point.
Robin Uthappa is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Well bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Perfect line and length from him, just around off with a lovely seam presentation. He clocks 133.5 kph and gets it to move away a bit too with some extra bounce. Moeen stands back and probably tries to play late to explore the third man region. But all he manages is an outside edge to the keeper. KL Rahul grabs it safely and Chennai are two down inside the Powerplay.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep switches to 'round the wicket and angles in a full ball on off, Faf du Plessis pushes it to covers and takes a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf du Plessis has started to motor along now. Arshdeep responds with a short delivery after getting hit for a boundary on the last ball, Faf du Plessis anticipates it well and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket fence.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Fuller in length, around middle and off, du Plessis stays leg-side of this delivery and crunches it down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
