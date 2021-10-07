Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Arshdeep Singh digs it in short and around off, angling away at 130.6 kph, Faf du Plessis tries to pull but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Jadeja drives it to deep cover for a single.
Arshdeep Singh will bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! A very full delivery, around off, Faf du Plessis gets low and bludgeons it back past the bowler for a boundary down the ground. 12 from this over!
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Chennai! Short in length around off, at 123.2 kph, du Plessis stays back and pulls it powerfully in front of square leg for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Jadeja hammers it from the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single. 100 up!
17.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around off, at 142 kph, du Plessis pushes it out to mid off for a run. FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS! Can he finish it well for Chennai?
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and on off, at 113.5 kph, Ravindra Jadeja hangs on the back foot and pulls it over mid-wicket. He also gets a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Jordan begins his spell with a short ball around off, Faf du Plessis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Chris Jordan (2-0-8-2) comes back to bowl.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss around off, hit down the ground over mid on. A single to close the over, 10 from it.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Faf lofts it over covers and bags a couple of runs.
Faf du Plessis is eyeing his fifty here. Chennai would be hoping that he lasts the distance.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Put down! Slower one, on a length around off, Faf du Plessis goes hard at it but it takes the inside part and lobs back to the bowler. Arshdeep Singh fails to catch it in his followthrough.
There is a slight halt in play as Faf du Plessis opts for a new pair of gloves!
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky. They all count in the end overs. Singh fires across a length delivery outside off, Faf du Plessis clears his front leg for a big heave-ho over the leg side but edges it over short third man.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Arshdeep Singh alters his length to go short but it's way too over the head of the batter. Called a wide.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into the left-hander, Jadeja moves back and plays it with soft hands towards mid on. He runs the first run hard as Arshdeep goes after the ball. The second run is turned down by du Plessis.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short in length on off, angling away, du Plessis keeps his weight on the back foot and forces it towards sweeper cover for a run.
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab are bossing this game going into the death overs and Chennai would be hoping that the batters at the crease take them deep and finish on a high! How much more will Chennai add to their total? Exciting last 4 overs coming up! Also, Arshdeep Singh (2-0-16-2) comes into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery, wide outside off, Jadeja tries to cut but misses. Ravi Bishnoi is also done with his four overs, 1/25.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, du Plessis goes deep inside the crease and helps it behind square leg. They cross.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Tossed up, around off and spinning away, du Plessis aims for an inside-out shot but misses.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and full on middle, du Plessis flicks it with gentle hands to deep mid-wicket and collects a couple.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, defended back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, attacking the stumps, Jadeja has his bat down in time as he keeps it out in the gap at square leg. They cross.
