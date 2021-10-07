Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter arm ball on off, du Plessis steps back to cut but is cramped up for room. It rolls back to the bowler. 4-0-22-0, Harpreet Brar is done.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, Jadeja eases it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it flat and full on middle, Faf drills it down to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Harpreet Brar drags his length short and delivers it on middle, du Plessis rocks back and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket fence. He holds the key for Chennai!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, tickled to mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish around leg, Jadeja nudges it to short fine leg, finds the fielder. Good call from Faf to turn down the single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Jadeja tucks it to square leg for a run. 9 runs off the over!
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting this, from Ravindra Jadeja! Henriques serves a short ball, outside off. Jadeja hangs back and guides it past Mohammed Shami at short third man for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja pushes it to mid off and scampers through for a single. Chris Jordan collects the ball cleanly but he misses his shy at the non-striker's end.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Faf du Plessis hangs back and pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Henriques spills this one down leg. Faf du Plessis misses his flick and KL Rahul fumbles behind the sticks. No harm done though!
Moises Henriques comes into the attack.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives hard but finds the extra cover fielder.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on middle, Faf du Plessis works it to deep square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, forced down towards mid off for a quick run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and helps it to the leg side. Harpreet Brar stops it to his left.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, flat and short outside off, Ravindra Jadeja stays back and pushes it out to the off side.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter, punched to covers where the fielder fumbled and they crossed.
In walks Ravindra Jadeja.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off, Faf cuts it through point and returns for the second run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! It is that man again, Ravi Bishnoi! And he gets the big fish this time! He bowls a googly that lands outside off, on a length. MS Dhoni reaches out and looks to have a slash at it but it takes the inside edge and the ball crashes onto his stumps. Excellent bowling from the young lad and Chennai are in deep, deep trouble now!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis slaps it to long off to rotate the strike.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. MS Dhoni drills it down the ground for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around middle. MS Dhoni blocks it out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. MS Dhoni guides it behind square on the off side.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MS Dhoni means business! Tossed up, outside off. Dhoni reaches out and smacks it over covers. The ball goes into the fence, on the bounce!
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back towards the bowler who made a diving stop.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Skidding down the leg side, Faf du Plessis tries to flick but misses.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, shorter, MS Dhoni works it towards the mid-wicket area for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, MS Dhoni pushes it towards the off side. Another dot ball!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter length, on off, MS Dhoni skips down the track and looks to defend it. He does but not convincingly.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on the pads, MS Dhoni looks to work it away towards the on side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, MS Dhoni drives it to the cover fielder in the ring.
