4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sarfaraz Khan falls cheaply and Shardul Thakur has two wickets in the over. He angles in a full ball around off at 137.5 kph, Sarfaraz Khan decides to flick it on the leg side but fails to close the face of his bat in time. It flies off the leading edge to mid off where Faf du Plessis moves across to his right to take the catch safely.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, on middle, Khan tucks it on the leg side but finds mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to the off side and the point fielder stops it well.
Sarfaraz Khan is the new man in.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Mayank is gone, LBW! A wicket against the run of play. Shardul delivers it on a length around middle and gets it to angle in, Mayank Agarwal shuffles across the stumps slightly as he tries to flick but misses. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal and the finger has gone up. Agarwal has a shocked look on his face, looks at his partner and they eventually spend all the time discussing. No DRS taken. Punjab have lost a wicket. Hang on, the Ball Tracker shows that it's missing leg.
4.2 overs (0 Run) In the air... safe! Back of a length, around off, Agarwal is early into the pull shot and mistimes it in the air towards mid on. Doesn't carry to the fielder.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's raining boundaries at the moment for Punjab. This one is a lucky one though. On a length around off at 132.1 kph, Mayank tries to heave it over the leg side but gets an outside edge over short third man.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Darts it in, on a length, Rahul defends it from the back foot to the off side. 15 from the over, Punjab are off to a flying start, yet again.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, KL Rahul is oozing class. Short and around off, at 137 clicks, KL picks up the length early, gets into the position quickly and smokes it over deep square leg. Towards the longest part of the ground but still, it has gone all the way with ease.
3.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely! Short and around middle and leg, KL Rahul gets on top of the bounce and pulls it with full control to fine leg for a boundary.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Good length, around off, KL Rahul stays back and lofts it elegantly over mid off for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good stop by Ambati Rayudu! On a length around off, Mayank Agarwal pushes it to covers and sets off for a run. Rayudu dives across to his left to stop the racing ball. Mayank is sent back as Rayudu misses his shy at the striker's end. Now, they cross for an overthrow.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short again but the line is wide outside off, at 135.2 kph, Mayank slaps it to deep cover for a single.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Connects and connects well this time. A touch short and around off, at 131.7 kph, Mayank Agarwal stays on the back foot and heaves it over mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bouncer, around off at 133.3 kph, Mayank Agarwal tries to pull but it bounces over his blade.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle, Rahul nudges it in front of square leg for a single.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on off, at 133.7 kph, KL sticks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Short in length and angling down the leg side, Rahul picks it up off his pads and smacks it all the way over backward square leg for a biggie.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! Width on offer outside off, short in length at 140.9 kph, KL Rahul flashes his bat at it and edges it wide of the diving backward point fielder. A single is taken.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, at 135.9 kph, KL sticks back and plays it down to third man for a single.
The physio is out as per the concussion protocol as KL Rahul has been hit hard on the grill of his helmet. He looks fine and we are good to resume.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Bang on the helmet! Josh Hazlewood lands it a bit short and around off at 136.3 kph, KL Rahul tries to step down and pull but it takes the top edge and deflects onto the helmet. Nasty hit.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, angling in, Rahul plays close to his body and defends it to the off side.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full and around off at 139.5 kph, Mayank steps back to make room and plays a mistimed drive to mid off. They pinch a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Josh! Delivers it on a length and close to off, it straightens a bit with extra bounce and squares up Agarwal in defense. Beats the outside edge by a whisker.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Chahar serves it on a length around off at 131.9 kph, Rahul looks for another lofted shot over the off side but this time it takes the outside edge and flies over short third man for a boundary. 11 from the opening over!
Josh Hazlewood will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! A 133.5 kph delivery, full and down the leg side, KL tries to flick but misses. Dhoni dives across to his left to collect the ball.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the chase. Full in length and outside off at 133.6 kph, KL Rahul opts for the aerial route and lofts it over covers. He has not connected it properly but it's enough to clear the infield and find the fence.
0.4 over (1 Run) A touch short and on off, at 132.3 kph, Agarwal allows the ball to come to him and deflects it late down to third man for a run.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and close to off, at 132 kph, Agarwal drives it a bit aerially but safely towards backward point.
0.2 over (0 Run) A near-yorker outside off at 130.6 kph, Agarwal reaches out and pushes it to covers.
0.1 over (1 Run) Starts with a pitched up delivery, around off at 128.2 kph, Rahul drives it to the left of mid off and opens his account with a single.
