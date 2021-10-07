Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.1 over (1 Run) 1 run.
We are set for the game to begin! The players of Punjab are in a huddle before dispersing on the field! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are the opening batters for Chennai who are at the crease! Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Chennai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan (In for Nicholas Pooran), Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, says that it's tough to maintain fitness but it looks good and there are no concerns as such. Informs that they are playing the same XI as the wicket looks good and heat is a factor and they would have batted first anyway. On playing for Chennai next season, Dhoni smiles and says that we will see him in yellow, playing or not, he is not sure, as there are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming and they don't know the retention policy. Hopes it is good for everyone.
KL Rahul, the captain of Punjab, says that they are bowling first as that will allow them to know the target. Adds that the middle order has tried its best but has not delivered at times and it has not been able to soak the pressure. Tells that they are a talented bunch of players and as a young group, this is something they can learn and improve on. Informs that Chris Jordan is replacing Nicholas Pooran in the XI.
Toss - MS Dhoni and KL Rahul are in the middle. The former flips the coin, Rahul calls Heads and it has come down as Heads. PUNJAB ELECT TO FIELD!
Pitch report - Pommie Mbangwa is down there inspecting the conditions. The Zimbabwean starts by informing the obvious - It's very hot! He shares that they are using pitch number 3 for this encounter, which means they are moving away from the centre - 60m boundary on one side and 73m on the other. The batters will have to smartly pick their areas for the big shots. Batters will enjoy this, reckons Pommie.
One team has got the ice cream and wants a cherry on the top while the other team is still struggling to get hold of the ice cream. That's the situation of Chennai (eyeing the top 2 finish) and Punjab (hoping for a backdoor entry to the playoffs) currently on the table of the 2021 Indian T20 League. To be inconsistent has become second nature to Punjab and the UAE leg has been no different. For Chennai, they seem to have taken their foot off the pedal slightly in the last two games. It's hard to say that they have lost steam as the fighting instinct remains their second nature and the last match against Delhi was a good example of that. They fought well and this kind of workout before the playoffs ain't a bad practice. Anyway, in this afternoon heat of Dubai, both teams will have different motives to achieve. Who will succeed? Only time will tell.
.... Match Day ....
