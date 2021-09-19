Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Dhoni came up to the stumps before this ball to prevent Pollard from using his feet but the length from Bravo is short and Kieron doesn't need to venture out. He rocks back and whacks it through cover-point for a boundary. Spoils a very good over his fellow countryman.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Pollard uses his feet and defends it quietly to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Late movement, around off, Pollard pushes inside the line in defense and misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Kieron Pollard allows it through to the keeper.
Kieron Pollard arrives.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught at short cover! Interesting field from MS Dhoni and Kishan has walked into the trap. Bravo once again offers no pace and delivers it outside off, it's on a length and angling away, Kishan leans into the drive but does so aerially. Suresh Raina is alert and takes the catch easily. Kishan knew what the plan was and is very disappointed with himself.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost drags it on. Bravo begins with his trademark slower one, on a length and around off, Kishan tries to drive through the line but it take the inside edge, beats the stumps and finds the fence at fine leg.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai are on top at the moment! Yes, Mumbai need just 103 in 66 which is not a huge task nowadays but they are three down and the wicket does not seem to be the easiest. They will need one of these two to bat deep and someone to play a cameo like Bravo did. Chennai, on the other hand, will know they need to keep picking wickets. They will remember what Pollard did to them in phase 1 so they cannot relax. The next 5 overs will be very crucial.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Skidding back in from middle, Kishan gets back and whips it in front of square leg for one. 6 from the over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) A slider, landing around middle and skidding in, Tiwary steps back and punches it in front of square on the off side for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted and outside off, Kishan fetches it from there and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A touch flatter and quicker through the air, on middle, Tiwary stays back and gently helps it towards short fine leg for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on middle, Kishan jumps down the track and lofts it over mid on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and fuller around middle, Saurabh steps back to play an inside-out shot but ends up dragging it off the inner half to wide long on for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Thakur bends his back to bowl a short delivery, around off and leaving the batsman, Ishan hangs back to cut it late but it bounces over his blade. Tidy stuff from Thakur.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Tiwary uses his wrists and works it behind square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Kishan plays a lovely drive and sends it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Digs in a short ball around leg, Saurabh Tiwary plays a blazing pull shot down to fine leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off, Saurabh Tiwary stands back to turn it on the leg side but closes the face of his bat late. It goes off the leading portion of the bat to covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Thakur angles across a length ball outside off, Tiwary tries to drive but misses.
Shardul Thakur to continue...
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tiwary gets forward to a full ball and pushes it past the extra cover fielder for one. Four singles from the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Kishan strokes it past the bowler to long off for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) The line from Moeen is on middle and leg, it's nudged behind square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, defended off the front foot.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, Tiwary drives through the line but fails to beat the diving cover fielder.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on off, Kishan drives it through extra cover for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saurabh Tiwary ends the Powerplay with a glorious drive. Fuller in length and outside off, Saurabh Tiwary unveils a well-timed stroke and pierces the gap between mid off and extra cover. Mumbai are 41/3, needing 116 more.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and close to off, Saurabh Tiwary presses forward and defends it to the off side.
Saurabh Tiwary is the new batsman.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! SKY is brought down by 'Lord' Shardul Thakur. He serves it on a length and around off, Suryakumar Yadav aims for an aerial shot, tries to loft it over the infield on the off side but mistimes it badly. The ball balloons in the air, Faf du Plessis quickly moves across to his left from mid off and completes the catch with a tumble. The idea from Yadav was right but he just failed to transfer his weight into the shot. This is a body blow to Mumbai.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on off, Suryakumar Yadav stays back and defends it to the off side. Calm and composed.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Too full in length and outside off, Kishan drives it to the right of mid off and picks up a single to open his account.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off, Suryakumar Yadav stays back, uses his wrists and works it wide of mid on for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 157, are 68/4. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.