Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Jadeja moves back and punches it back, Pandya makes the stop to his right. Chennai are 44/4 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on middle, Jadeja defends it to the leg side.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Walks down the track and helps it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) Four runs in total for Chennai! A delivery down the leg side, Jadeja fails to flick and de Kock also fails to collect it to his right. It scoots behind and the batsmen collect three more. That's four wides!
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller, around middle and leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad works it in front of square leg for a run.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! Floated and full, around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to sweep but gets a top edge. It falls in no man's land at short fine leg and goes to the deep. They take two.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle and leg, Jadeja tucks it through square leg for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! It has been all Mumbai so far in this match. Trent Boult and Adam Milne bowled with a lot of fire in the Powerplay and floored Chennai very early in the game. They are four down and Ambati Rayudu is also back in the pavilion, retired hurt. Can the 3-time champions find a way back? Krunal Pandya to bowl after the break.
8.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Flatter one, a touch short and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes back to cut but gets a thick outside edge to de Kock. It's not taken by the South African. Ruturaj survives.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to covers.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Jadeja goes deep inside the crease and punches it to long on for a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and full on middle, Jadeja flicks it gently in front of square leg for a couple of runs. Lovely placement and a good running between the wickets.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Chahar drags his length short and bowls it outside off, Gaikwad goes back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad gets forward and defends it to the off side.
Will Jasprit Bumrah continue? Nopes. Rahul Chahar will operate now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja drives but finds the cover fielder. Chennai continue to struggle with their run rate.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length around off and staying low. Jadeja brings his bat down in time and takes the inside edge before deflecting to point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, slapped to deep point for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to play late but is too late in making contact.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, angling away, Jadeja punches it through cover-point for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, on a good length, Jadeja tries to flick but misses.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad taps it down wide of point and takes a single.
Kieron Pollard brings himself into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, curving away, Jadeja leans back and leaves it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Jadeja is on his toes as he keeps it out safely to covers. It probably came off his gloves.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Some extra bounce on this one, it's short and outside off, Jadeja drops his hands and allows it through.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Jadeja sticks back and plays it down to point.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length and outside off, Ravindra Jadeja drives it from the outer half of his bat through point and collects a couple.
6.1 overs (1 Run) The batsman goes back in his crease and guides it to third man for a single.
Who will save Chennai now? 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja emerges out from the dugout. He can do anything. Jasprit Bumrah is ready to bowl as well.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Wicket number 4 goes down for Chennai and they are in dire straits. MS Dhoni exits. Once again two Kiwis have combined, this time to remove an Indian legend. New Zealand are roaring in the Indian T20 League. Adam Milne digs in a well-directed short ball, around off and invites MS Dhoni to go for the pull shot. MS responds by wheeling a pull shot, times it well too but it has gone straight to Trent Boult at deep square leg who shows great reflexes to reverse cup it safely.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A touch short, it's served outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad waits for it on the back foot and dabs it down to third man for a run. Smart batting.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a well-timed cover drive but fails to pierce the gap on the off side.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First shot of some authority from Chennai. Milne goes fuller and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad leans forward and across before flicking it wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Dhoni has his bat down in time and works it off the inner half to mid-wicket for a run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Quick delivery from the Kiwi, fuller in length around middle and leg, angling down, Dhoni fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's missing the leg stump.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 46/4. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.