Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Mumbai will be very disappointed with themselves, they have just let Chennai off the hook completely! Their pacers were all over the opposition's batting line-up in the first 6. The two Kiwis, Boult and Milne were bowling with a lot of fire. However, the bowling side just let the game drift away in the middle overs. The spinners were not that effective and Pollard just did not attack enough. The bowling changes were not probably the best and this could well cost them the game.
The man of the moment, Ruturaj Gaikwad comes up for a quick chat. Says that he is feeling tired but proud to carry the innings for his team and put a total to fight with. Adds that his job was to play long and carry the bat. Plan was to attack the spinners, he adds further. Mentions that you have to always start fresh and it's good to get off to a good start and hopes to defend the total. Shares that it's a two-paced surface and there is a bit for the spinners as well.
The opener, did get support from a couple. Ravindra Jadeja hung in there. At the time when the two started, it was all about spending time in the middle and both did that initially. They added 81 before Jadeja fell. However, Chennai was still behind in the gap at that moment and they needed someone to play a good cameo and Bravo did exaclty that. Ruturaj Gaikwad though stayed there till the end and ensured his side finished with a flourish. 69 is what was scored in the last 5 and more than a 100 in the last 10. That has completely shifted the momentum of the game and also, it hangs in the balance at the moment.
What a recovery! What a recovery that is! 108 runs in the last 11 overs, whoa! Chennai looked down and out completely at 24 for 4, effectively 5 as Rayudu went back to the dugout retired hurt. However, a youngster stepped up for them. He has played an innings of a lifetime. With every season, he just keeps improving but this has to be one of his best knocks. Take a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad. He is solely responsible for his side to reach a total that is more than competitive.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes the innings off in style. Once again Bumrah errs in landing his yorker, it's around off, Gaikwad kneels down and smokes it over deep square leg for a maximum. Chennai finish on 156/6!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Spears in a very full ball on middle, Thakur whips it across the line to deep square leg for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A fine yorker from Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad walks across but fails to keep it out. It goes off his boot towards the keeper and they take a leg bye.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Fuller in length, around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad leans into the drive, bends his back knee and puts it away through covers for a boundary.
Shardul Thakur is in next.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bravo departs but he has done his job. Bumrah follows the batsman down the leg side with a short ball, DJ attempts to power it over the leg side but gets a top edge. It flies to extra cover where Krunal Pandya takes a simple catch.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Shortish ball around off, Bravo plays a mistimed aerial shot down to mid off. They collect a couple. Great running between the wickets.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bravo makes some initial movement as he steps back. Bumrah runs in and bowls a full toss wide outside off. Bravo leaves and it's given as a wide.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 24 off the over and Chennai are roaring! In an attempt to bowl a yorker, Boult delivers a full toss, Gaikwad picks it off his pads and dismisses it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A near-yorker this time, Bravo digs it out to covers for a run.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bravo is going bonkers here. Short in length, on middle, a slower one, Bravo hops back and hammers it all the way over mid-wicket for a maximum.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DJ is a master of inside-out shots! Once again Boult fails to nail his yorker, it's too full and around middle, Bravo shows no mercy and spanks it over extra cover.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, stroked through covers for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! Very full in length, around leg, Boult misses his yorker by a few inches and Ruturaj Gaikwad sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary.
Trent Boult to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's a Bravo special! Never easy to play that but he plays it with absolute authority. Shortish and around off, DJ dances down the track and blazes it over wide long off for a biggie. Chennai are finishing strongly, 30 runs in the last three overs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another short one, wide outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Bravo hops and steers it to point for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Gaikwad steps down the track and forces it to long on for a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad steps back but cuts it straight to point.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Starts by spearing in a very full ball on middle, a near yorker, Bravo stays deep inside the crease and keeps it out to mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and on middle, whipped down to wide long on for a couple of runs.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad keeps it out to mid-wicket.
Who will bat next? Dwayne Bravo arrives.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Jadeja holes out! Great deception from Jasprit Bumrah. He dishes out a slower one and lands it slightly short outside off, Jadeja shapes up for an aerial shot over the off side but ends up slicing it down to long off. A simple catch for Kieron Pollard in the deep. End of a handy knock by Jadeja and more importantly a vital partnership to revive Chennai.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad plays it down to backward point for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! What a shot to bring up 100! Jasprit Bumrah tries to stay away from the slot so he bowls it full and wide outside off, Gaikwad throws his bat at it and it flies off the toe end to clear the extra cover fence.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a slower one, full and wide outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to play late with an open face but fails to connect. His attempt was more to scoop it by using the pace.
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah is back on to operate at the death.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off, Ruturaj steps down the track and hammers it to long off for one. 11 from the over, the charge is on from Chennai.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Short in length and outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad latches onto the width and smashes it down to long on for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Mind games there. Pollard senses the movement from the batsman. He sends across a slower one, on a length but down the leg side, Ruturaj Gaikwad shuffles across the stumps for the paddle shot but misses. Gaikwad is not happy with the umpire as this is not given a wide.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed and placed! Pollard goes wide of the crease and serves a short ball outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad stands tall and pulls it to the cow corner fence for a boundary. FIFTY FOR GAIKWAD! A very responsible knock by the young man.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg, Jadeja steps back and taps it to the left of point for one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) The West Indian starts with a slower length ball outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it wide of short third man and picks up a single.
