14.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! On middle, Tiwary works it through mid-wicket. Two taken.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Milne is off the mark! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Adam Milne walks out to bat! 63 needed off 32 balls.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Even the dive does not save Pandya and that has to be the game for Chennai as now, only the bowlers are left and the required rate has almost touched 12. Not sure where Pandya was trying to go. There was never a run available. Flatter and on the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket and Pandya takes off. He is halfway down and Tiwary sends him back. Bravo takes a step to his left, picks the ball up and fires it to Dhoni who whips the bails off. It is referred but Dhoni is celebrating and Pandya has started to walk off. Replays roll in and they show Krunal is short.
Run out appeal and Krunal has started walking back! It is taken upstairs to refer.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! On middle, Pandya flicks, uppishly but short of mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Not a good delivery! On the pads, this is swept behind square on the leg side for two.
Moeen Ali is back! Really brilliant from Dhoni, gets Moeen on as soon as there are two-left handers in the middle.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tiwary skips down the track but that is spotted. Ali shortens the length. It is pushed down to long on for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant comeback over from Josh! Just 4 runs and a wicket from it. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards mid on. The game is slipping away. The required rate now is 11.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Singles will only push the game away further from Mumbai! Fuller and on off, it is hit down to long off for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length, defended.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Pandya is off the mark! On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
Krunal Pandya walks out to bat now!
Pollard is a goner! He has been given out LBW but he reviews. That looks out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT NOT ONLY LOOKS OUT BUT IT IS OUT! Three reds and is that the game for Chennai? The one who took the game away from Chennai last time around falls at a crucial moment and Josh Hazlewood gets the big fish. A much-needed wicket for the Aussie. He would have been slightly low in confidence after the beating he took earlier on but has come back and has struck gold. Gets this one to jag back in really sharply. It lands outside off, on a length. Comes back in. Pollard probably makes the mistake of not coming forward, he tries to flick but stayed rooted to the crease. Misses and the ball hits the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. The review is taken but to no avail. A wicket goes down on 87, that's the devil's number and an Aussie has done the damage. Hmm... we love to be superstitious sometimes. 70 needed more by Mumbai.
Josh Hazlewood is back! He took a real pounding at the start. Can he come back strongly here?
12.6 overs (1 Run) Just 5 runs from it! Fuller and on off, Pollard pushes it towards covers and a run is taken. 70 needed in 7 overs now.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Close! On middle, Tiwary looks to drive, he gets an inside edge on the leg side for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Dot! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On off, Pollard pushes it to covers, calls early and takes one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
Shardul Thakur is back! He has a wicket to his name, can he get Pollard here?
12.1 overs (1 Run) Pollard had to hit that! On middle, he works it through square leg for one. Had he missed that, he would have been a candidate for LBW.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one. 75 needed in 48.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That one slips out! Pollard takes a few steps down the track, Bravo looks to bowl a slower one but it is down the leg side. Wided.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Almost! Outside off and on a length. Pollard looks to cut but this one bounces extra. He is beaten.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Solid! Good length and on off, Pollard plays it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! A low full toss this time, it is hit down to long off for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is beautiful! Threads the gap wonderfully. This is fuller and outside off, there is a short cover, a cover and a mid off in place. Saurabh Tiwary hits it between them and it races away to the fence. Runs now flowing for Mumbai.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is driven nicely but to covers.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Better! Drags his length back and bowls it on middle, blocked. An expensive start for Jadeja.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is what I was talking about. This is that in-between length. On middle, slightly fuller. Pollard whips it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. His first and Mumbai will hope, first of many. That was not from the middle of the blade but such is the power of this man, it has gone the distance.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! On middle, Tiwary pushes it to long on for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is whipped through mid-wicket for one. You want to be either too full to Pollard or behind a good length. If it is in that in-between range, he will hit you long. That was way too full.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Sensible! Pushes it down to long on now and takes one.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Consecutive boundaries for Mumbai! Powerful hit. Tiwary will enjoy this match-up. Fuller and on middle, this is smashed down to the long on fence for a boundary.
