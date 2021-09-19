Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg and one is taken.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Just uses the pace! Outside off and quicker, it is guided past short third man and this one races away to the fence. Runs flowing now for Chennai.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good sensible batting! Follows the biggie with a single as this is pushed down to long off.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot to bring up 50! Wow! Ruturaj Gaikwad skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the delivery and then with a straight bat, he lofts it over the long off fence for a welcome biggie. Even Pollard was impressed there. Really good.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end then! On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one. Tidy from Chahar.
Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of Mumbai, gives a quick interview. Says the pacers have done well and they are in a good position till the halfway mark. Feels that the pitch is not quick and it's holding up a bit off the surface. Hopes that it will play better under lights. Shares that Rohit was good to go but they took extra precaution with him as he suffered an injury in England recently.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, it is the googly, Jadeja cuts but to point. These dots will only build the pressure.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time and on middle, Jadeja works it to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off this time, it is pushed through covers for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Now brings out the reverse sweep, plays it nicely by rolling the wrists over the ball, hits it to short third man though.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Really good running! On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and a couple of runs taken.
