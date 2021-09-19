Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Chahar could not have ended it better! Gets Anmolpreet Singh! Once again a batter starts to look good but then falls. The knuckle-ball does the trick. It is on off, Singh is through his shot early as he tries to flick. Misses it completely and the off pole is uprooted. 122 needed off 90 balls.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Singh is not comfortable against the short ones! Short and on middle, Singh looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. Just the one run from the over so far, can he end it well?
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another really good drive! Length and around off, Singh strokes it on the up but straight to mid off.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Anmolpreet Singh pushes inside the line and misses.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Outstanding fielding! Faf has saved three runs for his team! Fuller and on off, this is timed nicely towards mid off. Faf du Plessis there dives to his right and makes a partial stop. He takes the pace off that one and deflects it towards mid on. Just one taken.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this lands and moves away a little. Yadav looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the outer half to covers.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 26 is what Josh has gone for in his two overs. Not what Dhoni would have wanted after a wicket fell in the last over. This is a top shot though, probably the best in the over. Length and on off, this is pushed through covers with great timing. Races away to the fence.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! What a shot! Anmolpreet Singh is growing in confidence here! Angled into the pads, this is whipped over the square leg fence for another biggie. Yet again the line is wrong from Hazlewood.
3.4 overs (0 Run) And this will make Josh feel a lot better! Extra bounce for him. Shorter and outside off, Singh slashes at it but misses.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Really good shot! Josh Hazlewood is probably not bowling the right line with the field he has. This is angled into the pads, Anmolpreet Singh whips it over square leg for a welcome boundary. This will make him feel a lot better.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, this is pushed to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Singh plays it down to wide first slip.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an over which started off with a boundary but just the 6 runs and a wicket from it! On off, Yadav guides it to point.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Off the toe end! That could only mean two things, the wicket is getting slower or Anmolpreet Singh was too early into the shot. Shorter and outside off, Singh looks to pull, he is through his shot early, it goes off the lower part towards the off side for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely played! Fuller and on middle, this is worked nicely but to mid on.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Yadav is off the mark! A full toss on the pads, Chahar looks to go for the yorker but ends up serving a full toss, it is flicked to fine leg for one.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat now!
Review time! A huge appeal for LBW has been turned down. Chahar was celebrating while appealing. We will have to see if it is an inswinger or not. Seems to be missing off.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! THREE REDS AND DE KOCK IS A GONER! That is why I am not an umpire because that was hitting flush on the off pole! The dropped catch does not cost a lot and Chahar has got rid of the big fish. De Kock was looking dangerous but falls now. Chahar goes full and on middle. It is a straight delivery. Holding its line a little. De Kock looks to flick by leaning across but fails to connect. An appeal is made, Chahar is celebrating but it's turned down. It is reviewed by Dhoni. Replays show that de Kock has to take the long walk back. 139 needed off 106 balls.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Kock is now dealing in boundaries! Fuller and on middle, de Kock times it back past the bowler and down to the long on fence for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over but the damage was done earlier on! On the pads, it is worked fine towards fine leg for one. 12 from the over!
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is why de Kock can't be given another chance. He is a top-class player and also in form! Fuller and outside off, he lofts it over extra cover for yet another boundary in this over.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Ruturaj Gaikwad is the culprit! The hero with the bat puts down a big, big wicket. De Kock is not someone you want to drop! This is shorter and on middle, de Kock looks to pull, this goes off the inner half straight towards mid-wicket. Gaikwad looks to take it but the ball bursts out and goes behind for two. This is called returning the favour, Gaikwad was dropped on 19 by de Kock. Cricket is a great leveller.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Picks his spot brilliantly! Fine leg is very square and de Kock knows he just needed to get it fine and he does so brilliantly. This is well outside off. He moves towards the ball and scoops it towards the fine leg fence. Boundary. First of the chase.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Outside off, Singh guides it down to third man and gets to the other end. Anmolpreet Singh is off the mark!
Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Really good start by Josh! Length and on middle, this is defended back to the bowler.
0.6 over (0 Run) Tidy start from Chahar! On middle, on a length. De Kock works it nicely but to mid-wicket. Just two runs from the first.
0.5 over (0 Run) Outside off, de Kock slashes at it. This one stays a touch low and de Kock misses. Good from Chahar. He saw de Kock walk across and went wider.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Mumbai are underway! Length, this is an away-swinger but the line is a little too straight, de Kock works it through mid-wicket and takes two.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another good drive but for no runs! Fuller and on off, de Kock pushes it to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) On middle, de Kock pushes it firmly but to covers.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good length and on off, de Kock pushes it to covers. Starts right on the money. Not a lot of swing for him though.
