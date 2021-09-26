Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! A full-length ball, on middle. Ali hangs back and flicks it past mid on. The bal races away to the boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A good-length ball, around middle and leg. Ali stays back and looks to flick it away. The ball takes the inner half and lands in front of him.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A good-length ball, on off. Ali taps it to point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and on off. Ali hangs back and looks to pull it away. The ball goes towards mid on off the bottom end of the blade.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Faf du Plessis flicks it to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
Lockie Ferguson is back on. 2-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis prods and drives it through cover. They take one. A good over by Russell.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short and on off. Faf du Plessis stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He calls for two and gets two easily.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Ali hangs back and guides it towards third man for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Andre Russell bangs in a short delivery on off. Ali stays back and looks to pull it away but misses.
Moeen Ali comes out to bat.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A good comeback by Andre Russell. He draws the first blood. Russell serves a length ball, on the pads. Gaikwad is a little early into his shot. He looks to flick it to the leg side. But the ball takes the leading edge and floats towards cover. Eoin Morgan takes the simplest of catches there. The stand of 74 runs has been broken finally.
Andre Russell is into the attack.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Welcome to the attack says Ruturaj Gaikwad. A length ball, on off. Gaikwad comes down the track and powers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Gaikwad prods and defends it to cover. They take another single. Good batting by the pair. They are making sure to keep the runs ticking.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, on off. Faf du Plessis hangs back and pushes it to point for another single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad skips down the track and pushes it towards long on for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full and on off. Faf du Plessis drills it towards long on for another single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends it back to the bowler.
Varun Chakravarthy is back on. Gave away 9 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Loopy ball, down leg. Faf du Plessis gets behind the line of the delivery and flicks it through square leg. The batters take two this time. 11 runs coming off the over. Narine continues to be expensive.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated full and on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it towards mid off for another single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Faf du Plessis stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Gaikwad pushes it to mid off for a single.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ruturaj Gaikwad continues on his merry way. A short ball, around middle and off. Gaikwad goes back and pulls it wide of long on for a maximum.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around leg. Gaikwad stays back and defends it back to the bowler.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai have made a very good start to the run chase! They have raced to 52 in 6 overs with both Gaikwad and du Plessis looking good. They need to continue the good work and they will be on their way. Kolkata, on the other hand, would want to pick up wickets and quickly, if they want to make a comeback from hereon. What will happen?
5.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower, length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis hangs back and looks to cut it away but misses. The ball bounces over the blade and goes towards the keeper. 10 runs off the over. Another great over for Chennai.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Ferguson with the lone appeal, the umpire remains unmoved. A full-length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis looks to push it to the off side but misses. The ball beats the outside edge. Ferguson puts in an appeal but the umpire says no. There was a sound but it was the bat hitting the pitch.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Faf du Plessis gets the second boundary of the over. Full and on off. Faf du Plessis hangs back and slaps it over the bowler's head. The ball ends up in the boundary at long off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! A full-length ball, on the pads. Gaikwad tucks it towards mid on. They take one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss and on off. Faf du Plessis pushes it past point. The batters cross.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! A full-length ball, around off. Faf du Plessis drives it through cover. The ball races away to the boundary.
