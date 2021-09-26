Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) A full-length ball, around middle and leg. Tripathi stays inside the crease and clips it through mid-wicket. Tripathi calls for two runs and gets two comfortably.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Rana gets off the mark! A length ball, on the pads. Rana hangs back and flicks it to mid-wicket. The batters take a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on off. Tripathi pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A length ball, outside off. Tripathi stays back and cuts it past point. The ball races away to the boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Tripathi pushes it to cover.
Nitish Rana is the next man in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Josh Hazlewood gets into the wicket's column. Thanks to the fabulous effort from Faf du Plessis in the deep. A length ball, on off. Eoin Morgan lifts it towards long on hoping to clear the fence. But he does not find the distance on it. Faf du Plessis in the deep collects the ball and realizes the momentum is taking him over the ropes. Faf du Plessis lobs the ball up, steps out, comes back in and takes it easily. They do take it upstairs to check but it is as clean as a whistle.
Is that a clean catch? Faf du Plessis is confident and even Eoin Morgan is walking off. It is a clean catch and Morgan has to go.
Strategic Time-Out! Kolkata had started in an attacking fashion but have now slowed down since the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. Eoin Morgan is taking his time to settle while Rahul Tripathi has looked in fine touch again. Chennai, on the other hand, are doing a good job after the first 6 overs and they would look to continue the good work from hereon. Also, Josh Hazlewood is back on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Tripathi pushes it to cover.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Swept again! Looped up, on middle. Morgan sweeps it through square leg for another run.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and on off. Morgan gets low and sweeps it towards deep square leg. The ball meet the fielder on a bounce there. The batters pick two runs.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Tripathi sweeps it towards square leg for another single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off. Morgan works it to cover for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Tripathi pushes it to cover for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the bodyline. Morgan stays back and looks to pull it away. The ball takes the inside edge and falls in front.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Tripathi works it towards third man and gets a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMPED! A short ball, outside off. Tripathi hangs back and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the boundary.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Tripathi gets innovative now! A length ball, on off. Tripathi moves across and scoops it over the keeper's head. The batters take two before the keeper cuts it off.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle and leg. Morgan makes room and looks to cut it away. The ball takes the inner half and goes towards square leg. They take one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Tripathi pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated full and around off. Morgan reverse sweeps it through point. They take two.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Morgan works it to mid-wicket. Moeen Ali dives to his right to make a sharp stop.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Tripathi gets low again and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Morgan works it down the ground towards mid off for another single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on leg. Tripathi gets low and sweeps it towards deep square leg. The batters take a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Tripathi defends it to cover.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Yes he does! A brilliant start for Shardul Thakur. A length ball, on off. Morgan pushes it to cover. Kolkata 50 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Morgan stays back and puches it to cover, he cannot find the gap yet. Can Thakur make it a wicket maiden?
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Morgan defends it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Morgan punches it to cover.
Eoin Morgan makes his way out to the middle.
Review time! Venkatesh Iyer has been given out caught behind and he has taken the review after consulting the partner. The UltraEdge shows a big spike and Iyer goes, taking the review with him.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and strikes on his very first ball. Venkatesh Iyer has to depart quite early. He was playing some clever shots but he did not play with a carefree attitude in this innings. Thakur serves a good-length ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer stays back and looks to heave it away, but only manages to get the thinnest of outside edges. The ball goes towards MS Dhoni who collects the ball easily. Thakur appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Venkatesh Iyer is not satisfied with the decision, hence he takes it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows that the bat is involved and Iyer has to depart.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 81/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.