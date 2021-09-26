Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad says, whenever you come out to chase you always look to give the side a good start and that's what he and Faf du Plessis did. Mentions, Jadeja does carry a cool head along with him, also says they are used to the pressure because of the experience. Goes onto say he got really nervous in that last over drama. Ends by saying, after such victories the team never backs down from a celebration.
Eoin Morgan says, both sides played really well but Chennai got over the line. Goes onto say it was a great contest. Adds they will take more positives from the game. Adds it is difficult to say, if he would've gone with Russell if he was available. But goes onto says, Narine has been really good and he took the charge in Russell's absence. Mentions, Jadeja is a really good finisher, he is just like Sam Curran, who does the same in an English shirt. Ends by saying his bowlers did really well but unfortunately they fell short in the end.
... TIME FOR THE PRESENTATION ...
Earlier in the day, after electing to bat, Kolkata managed to get to a very competitive total courtesy a good innings from Tripathi at the start and Karthik towards the end. Chennai were cruising towards the target but a few quick wickets pulled things back. It all came down to the last over but it was the Men in Yellow who finished on top.
The bowling for Kolkata was of two halves! They were poor in the first 10, far too many boundary balls and did not bowl with a lot of control. however, they came back strongly after the first 10. Especially the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and even Lockie Ferguson. Even the single over bowled by Venkatesh Iyer was good. However, one bad over from Prasidh Krishna at a crucial stage cost them the game.
Chennai though were cruising, their openers got them off to a flier, after Gaikwad got out, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali continued to score runs at will. Boundaries were flowing in the first 10, however, once the opener got out, it all went down hill for Chennai. They lost wickets and the runs also dried out. At one stage, it seemed like it would be Kolkata who would win the game but some outstanding hitting by Jadeja once again turned the tide into Chennai's favor. It came down to 4 from the last over, then 1 from the last three balls, but a dot and then a wicket saw them needing one in one and it was Chahar to the rescue who hit the winning runs.
What a game! What a game of cricket! In the end, it is Chennai who have finished on top but credit to Narine, he had just 4 to defend and he got it down to the last ball. Outstanding from him but his effort goes in vain.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Deepak Chahar comes in, keeps his head calm and gets the winnings runs here. Loopy ball and on off. Deepak Chahar gets low and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. The batters cross and pick up the winning runs. CHENNAI WIN THE GAME BY 2 WICKETS.
Deepak Chahar walks out to bat! 1 needed in 1 now. Chahar can hit it long. Do we have a winner or will we head into a super over? This is a brilliant, brilliant finish to a brilliant game.
Review time! Jadeja has been given out LBW but he reviews. The impact seems to be outside off. Massive moment in the game this.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Oh my word! What is happening out here? Have you ever seen such drama anywhere else? Narine serves a loopy ball, around middle and off. Jadeja prods and looks to sweep it away but misses it completely. He gets rapped on his pads. Narine puts in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Ravindra Jadeja takes it upstairs straightaway. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker show it is umpire's call on contact and the ball is hitting the wicket. The final decision is out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Flighted, full and on the pads. Jadeja looks to flick it but misses. Karthik makes half an appeal but the umpire says no. Going down leg.
19.3 overs (3 Runs) Thakur kept a cool head and played it fine. Floated full and on leg. Thakur prods and guides it towards fine leg. Varun Chakravarthy gives it a chase and pulls the ball back just before the ropes. The batters pick three runs. Scores are level now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Thakur looks to push it to the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes to the left of the stumps. A dot now. Pressure building.
Shardul Thakur walks out to bat! 4 needed in 5 balls.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There is life left in this game. Maybe, just maybe there is a twist in the tale. Loopy ball, full and outside off. Curran looks to end the game is a hurry but instead loses his wicket in the process. He lifts the ball towards long off. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is there in the deep, he takes a sharp catch to his right. Can Narine defend 4 runs in his remaining deliveries?
Sunil Narine to bowl the last over! He just has 4 to defend. That is an uphil task even for him. However, we have seen 4 defended earlier in this torunament. Can it be done again?
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AND AGAIN! Ravindra Jadeja is making a joke of the target here. A short ball, outside off. Jadeja stays back and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the fence. Prasidh Krishna got crumbled with the pressure.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRACKED! It is in the gap. Oh Jadeja! A low full toss, outside off. Jadeja slashes it through cover. The ball races away to the boundary. 16 runs off the last three balls.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Two maximum in two deliveries. Jadeja has come to the party here. A full-length ball, on off. Jadeja hangs back and powers it high in the air. The ball goes onto the clear the long on fence for a biggie.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ravindra Jadeja latches onto this one. A short ball, on the bodyline. Jadeja stays back and pulls it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Chennai need more of this.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full length and on off. Curran now pushes it through cover for another single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Jadeja pushes it through cover for a single.
Who will bowl the 19th over? Captains normally like giving it to their best bowler. Will it be Narine or Krishna? Probably Narine as he has done this a lot of times in his career. Morgan thinks different as he gors to Krishna.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads. Jadeja clips it to square leg for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to cover for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated on the pads. Curran clips it to deep mid-wicket and gets a brace.
Sam Curran walks out to bat! He too can strike the ball long and he will need to do so for his side here.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Varun Chakravarthy is turning the game around for his side. Googly does the trick for him. Varun Chakravarthy serves a googly and on off. Dhoni looks to heave it away but misses it completely. The ball goes through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the stumps. Dhoni is not happy with himself. He has to walk back for just 1.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off. Dhoni prods and defends it to cover.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat now! If you remember, Jadeja won a game for Chennai from a similar situation in the last Indian T20 League against Kolkata. Can he do it here again?
17.1 overs (1 Run) 17.1: Varun Chakravarthy to MS Dhoni, OUT! RUN OUT! Good work by Rahul Tripathi in the deep and Varun Chakravarthy does well to clips the bails and get rid of Suresh Raina. Game On! Floated full and on off. Dhoni pushes it through extra cover. This time Dhoni wants two, but they cannot get it as comfortably as the last time. Rahul Tripathi collects the ball in the deep and throws it to the bowler. Varun Chakravarthy collects the ball and clips the bails off. Suresh Raina attempts a dive but it does not take him safely inside the crease. Chennai lose another wicket here.
A run out appeal and it seems out! Taken upstairs. Raina is the man in question.
Russell is struggling big time outside the boundary line. Not good signs for Kolkata. He is limping as he makes his way back to the dug out.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Raina punches it through covers. He calls for two and gets two easily. Good running!
16.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads. Dhoni looks to flick it away but misses. The ball clips the pads and rolls out. The batters collect a leg bye.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat! One of the best finishers to have played the game. Does not hit the ball as he use to but can he do it today? 34 needed in 20.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lockie Ferguson strikes and gets himself into the wicket's coulmn. This wicket has gotten Kolkata back into the game. A length ball, on off. Ali looks to clear the long on fence but does not get the distance on it. The ball flies towards long on. Venkatesh Iyer does not have to move an inch near the ropes. He grabs the ball with ease.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle and off. Ali hangs back and pulls it through mid-wicket. Andre Russell runs to his left from deep mid-wicket and saves a certain boundary. The batters take two runs. But it looks like Russell has pulled a muscle there while fielding in the deep. He is on the ground, outside the ropes.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, down leg. Ali hangs back and looks to pull it away but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A good come back by Ferguson. Raina could not make the most of the Free Hit. A full toss and on off. Raina slashes it through cover for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! A full toss, this goes above the batter's head, on middle. Raina ducks it under. The umpire signals a no ball. Free Hit to follow.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Ali pushes it through cover for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Ali works it to the right of the keeper off the inner half. The batters take a quick single. Dinesh Karthik charges on the ball and underarms it to the stumps at striker's end but misses. Raina puts in a dive to get inside safely.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Ali drives it to cover, but cannot find the gap.
15.4 overs (0 Run) MIX UP! CLOSE! Suresh Raina was a goner this time! A length ball, on off. Moeen Ali pulls it to the leg side. Raina is halfway down the track but was sent back. Venkatesh Iyer runs in, collects the ball, turns and has a shy at the non-striker's end but the ball goes way over the stumps. Raina gets time to get inside the crease in the end.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Two runs now! A full toss and on off. Ali works it towards point. The batters take off for a quick single. The point fielder collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The ball goes towards mid on off the stumps. The batters sneak another single. The umpire takes it upstairs to check the run out. The replays roll in and show that the Ali had his bat inside the crease.
Run out appeal and it is referred! Moeen seems safe though.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. Raina pushes it through cover for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
Match Reports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 172, are 172/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.