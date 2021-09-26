Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
... The Run Chase ...
Now the target is a stiff one! The wicket seems slow and it may get slower so it is not going to be an easy task for Chennai. They do have in-form batters so Kolkata can't relax. A good second essay awaits.
Shardul Thakur says that it is going well at the moment and he is happy to take the opportunity. Adds that they have a good chance of winning this game. Says that it was hot out there and the whole idea was to bowl in the right areas. Says that this afternoon games are always tricky and it is difficult to predict a score and it is too early to say right now.
The bowling for Chennai was not that great in the Powerplay. However, they did manage to drag things back nicely through Jadeja and Thakur. The former was economical and the latter took wickets and also did not give away a lot of runs. The others though were a little disappointing, especially with how things ended. Sam Curran did not have a good return into the side and Hazlewood too leaked runs. Those spells could well cost Chennai the game.
Kolkata though got off to the worst start possible as they lost Gill in the very first over. Iyer and Tripathi then steadied the ship with a good stand. Rahul continued after Iyer fell but Morgan failed to make an impact yet again. Kolkata did lose their way in the middle overs but a strong finish courtesy Karthik and Rana has helped them to a total that is a little above par. 44 is what they managed to score in the last 3, they needed a strong finish and they got it.
A solid finish has seen Kolkata end with a really good total! David Hussey did mention they are looking for something around 170 and that is what they have got so one has to believe, they will be the happier side at the moment.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor communication in the deep and a good end for Kolkata. A length ball, on off. Rana punches it down the ground towards long off. The two fielders in the deep, one from long off and another from long on attack the ball at the same time. The man from long on puts in a dive but the ball goes through and ends up into the fence. If the communication would've been clearer between the two, this could've been stopped. Kolkata end their innings at 171/6.
19.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! BYE! Chennai lose a review this time. A full-length ball, outside off. Narine stays back and swings hard but misses. MS Dhoni grabs the ball cleanly and has a shy at the non-striker's end. The batters take a single. Dhoni decides to take it upstairs for caught behind. The UltraEdge show that there is no spike as the ball passed the bat. Sunil Narine survives. The umpire signals a bye!
Another one! Chennai have taken a review for caught behind! Sunil Narine is the man in question. The UltraEdge shows no bat.
Sunil Narine is the next man in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A good cameo by Karthik, that is what is side needed. A full-length ball, outside off. Karthik looks to push it out to the off side. He only manages to get the bottom end of the blade on it. The ball goes to the right of MS Dhoni. He moves to that side and grabs the catch. Josh Hazlewood puts in an appeal. The umpire does not raise his finger but takes it upstairs to confirm with the third umpire. The replays roll in and confirm the bat was involved. Dinesh Karthik has to walk back.
Is that out? The umpires have taken it to the third umpire to check it is a catch or a bump ball. It looks close. The UltraEdge shows a clear spike as it passes the bat. Out will be the signal.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! It does not matter how the runs come at this time. A back-of-a-length ball, around leg. Karthik stays back and looks to pull it away. The ball goes off the glove and above the keeper's head. It goes into the boundary at third man.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) A full-length ball, on leg. Karthik flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder fumbles in the deep and the batters pick up two easily.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Rana punches it to long off for a single. He gets Karthik back on strike.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Not a great start to the over by Hazlewood. A full-length ball, way outside off. Rana looks to chase it but could not reach it. Wide called.
Josh Hazlewood will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. A full-length ball, on off. Karthik paddles it towards fine leg. The ball ends up in the boundary. 19 runs off the over. He played that brilliantly. It was a slower one, he waited for it and right at the end managed to hit it past short fine leg. A huge over. Probably one which changes the momentum of the game completely.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Curran fires in a yorker, on off. Rana digs it out towards cover for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Karthik moves across and pushes it cover. The batters take off for a single. The fielder collects the ball there, but Curran asks him not to have a shy at the non-striker's end. Karthik was not even in the frame, the fielder must've gone for it. They get a single. Probably because there was no one to back up.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Full and outside off. Karthik hits it straight back past Curran. The ball goes towards long off for a couple now.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full-length ball, way outside off. Karthik looks to go after it but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Karthik. This time on the off side. A length ball, outside off. Karthik throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies past short third man. The ball races away to the fence. Not good from Curran. He has a leg side field but this time goes wide outside off. 10 from the first two balls of this over. Curran under pressure. 170 now looks possible.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Karthik is on the wheel. He is taking charge now. Curran serves a length ball, on off. Karthik clears his front leg and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. That was some shot, it was quite full, he did well to get the elevation he wanted.
Sam Curran will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, on middle. Karthik flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 12 runs off the over. A nice over for Kolkata.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the bodyline. Rana hangs back and pulls it to fine leg for a run.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Rana connecting well now. A full toss and on off. Rana comes down the track and lifts it over cover. The ball races away to the fence.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary. A length ball, on the pads. Rana skips down the track and flicks it through square leg. The ball races away to the boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A single again! A length ball, outside off. Karthik cuts it towards backward point for another single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Chahar hurls a full-length ball, around off. Rana pushes it to long off for a run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. Rana goes back and pushes it through covers. The batters take another single. So, 9 runs and a wicket off the last two overs. Kolkata need to up the ante before it gets too late.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Karthik gets off the mark with a single! Thakur serves a length ball, on the pads. Karthik tucks it towards fine leg. They take a single.
Dinesh Karthik is the next man out in the middle.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Shardul Thakur gets the big man going. Andre Russell is not happy with himself. Shardul Thakur has been simply magical with the ball. He serves a full ball, outside off. Russell stays inside the crease and looks to hammer it down the ground. But the ball takes the inside edge and goes onto rattle the stumps. Kolkata slip further. Russell should have tried to hit it over the off side but since he looked to go a lot straighter, he went onto drag it onto his stumps. 170 now looks far, far away.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rana pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Two now! A full-length ball, on leg. Rana makes room and looks to flick it away. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. The batters take two comfortably.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A single now! Chennai have done really well in the last 7 balls or so. Thakur serves it full and outside off. Russell guides it towards third man. They take one.
Shardul Thakur returns into the attack. 3-1-14-1 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Just three runs off the over! Rana continues to struggle. A slower, length ball, outside off. Rana stays inside the crease and looks to play it across the line but misses. The ball goes to the keeper.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full toss, way outside off. Rana looks to go after it but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! A length ball, outside off. Rana walks across and looks to scoop it over the keeper's head, but he is finding it difficult to connect the bat with ball here.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Russell stays back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. They take one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker length ball, on leg. Russell hops back and looks to dig it out but misses.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, down leg. Rana stays back and flicks it to short fine leg. The batters take a single.
Deepak Chahar comes back in. 2-0-17-0 for him so far.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just outside off. Rana looks to reverse sweep it but does not get any bat on it. The ball goes past the stumps, to the keeper.
