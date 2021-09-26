Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 12 from the over then but a wicket in it. 45 needed in the last 5. On off, Moeen pushes it towards cover for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time and on off, Raina pushes it towardsw cover and gets to the other end.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) That is brilliantly timed! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for two.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short and on the body, Raina pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Great way to get off the mark.
Time-Out! Kolkata does have a sniff now. They have bowled brilliantly and have managed to chip wickets at regular intervals to get them right into the game. Chennai on the other hand will hope Ali and Raina stick around in the middle and take the game deep. What will happen?
Who will walk out next? It is going to be Suresh Raina.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Narine hits back! A much-needed wicket for him and his team and this game is right in the balance now. Rayudu skips down the track but Narine slows it up, drags his length back. Rayudu does not hold back as he swings hard but way too early. He misses and the off pole is hit. Another 53 needed now.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Rayudu gets the welcome boundary. Narine has not had the best of days so far. Rayudu comes down the track and makes room, he lofts it over covers and it goes to the fence.
Sunil Narine is back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-25-0 so far.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end and Kolkata are right back into the game here. 57 needed in 36 now! Flatter and outside off, Ali looks to play the sweep but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! That is a superb stop in the end! Rayudu comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He looks to go over long on but does not time it that well. Iyer there runs in, this one does not carry. He does well to stop it though. Just the one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A single! Comes down the track and the length is shortened, it is slapped through covers for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Clever from Varun! Fires it just outside off, this one skids through. Moeen once again looks to hit it through the off side but misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Dots will build pressure! There is one of them! Outside off, it is slapped to point. Moeen Ali will probably target the spinner now. Just get the feeling.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment are Chennai! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Varun Chakravarthy comes back into the attack. Also, it looks like Andre Russell has made his way out of the pitch. He looked to be in some pain.
12.6 overs (1 Run) He does end it well, 5 from the over then! Fuller and on off, this is hit to mid off for one. 60 needed in 7 overs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! A decent over so far, needs to end it well though. On middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one, Rayudu looks to pull. he mistimes it completely towards mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but turned down! Shortish and on off, Rayudu comes back and looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is flayed away through covers for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball on off, Rayudu strokes it to mid off and takes one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! 65 needed in 48 now! Down the leg side, Rayudu looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end but a good over for Kolkata! They would love a couple more like this! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for two.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Rayudu walks across and looks to flick. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes down to third man for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Easy run! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. A single.
Ambati Rayudu walks out at number 4.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a superb catch! It looked like it was going straight into Ferguson's hands but he had the sun in his eyes and it was swirling. Outstanding and there comes the wicket Kolkata needed. Faf walks back 7 short of a half ton. Kolkata now have a sniff. 70 needed in 51. Faf comes down the track and this is bowled short and outside off. Faf slaps it hard towards sweeper cover. Ferguson there, seems to have lost sight of the ball initially but in the end, takes it behind him.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A dot! They need a lot more of these! Around off, this is guided to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A single now! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-15-0 so far. He replaces Lockie Ferguson.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Another one on the shorter side, this is pulled through square leg for one more. Another very good over. 71 needed in 54.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide and this game is slipping out of Kolkata's hands quickly! Shorter and on the body, Faf looks to pull, it goes more off the glove wide of the diving keeper and to the fine leg fence. Second boundary in the over.
10.3 overs (1 Run) He's confident now in playing the pull! Shorter and on the body, he pulls it towards fine leg for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Moeen is dealing in boundaries now! Outside off, this is hit through covers. This one races away to the fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
