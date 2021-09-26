Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a meaty blow! Good-length ball around off, Russell hammers it over long on for a biggie.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Russell looks to pull but misses.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over the point fielder! Good-length ball outside off, Russell stretches and then cuts it. It goes just over the point fielder who jumped to catch it but in vain. It races to the deep point fence.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Russell underedges his cut back to the keeper.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No fine leg and Russell gets his first boundary! Length ball on the pads, Russell flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Russell looks to cut but it goes off the inner half back towards the keeper.
Time-Out! Chennai probably just ahead in the game at the moment but Kolkata have a platform laid. 6 overs to go now and they have all their big hitters out there and a couple to come. They will be looking for something around 160 whereas Chennai will hope they can keep them under that. An important phase of play awaits.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on the pads, Russell flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Rana drives it to mid off for a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rana has picked the bones out of that! Good-length ball around off, Rana smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Rana looks to pull but misses. Wided.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Russell looks to pull but gets cramped for room. It goes off the top edge to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Russell flicks it to mid-wicket.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Rana looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad to cover. A leg bye taken as the ball goes to the off side.
Josh Hazlewood is back on! He has probably been got on to get Russell. Can he do so?
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball on the pads, Rana flicks it to deep square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Russell heaves it to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Rana pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Andre Russell walks out to bat!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Russell drives it to deep cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jadeja was bowling a wonderful spell so far and he has deserved this wicket. Tripathi was playing so well and he departs now. Kolkata would have wanted him to stay out there. Jadeja bowls a full ball on off, Tripathi gets his bat down to play the reverse paddle but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Kolkata are in a spot of bother now. He picked the wrong ball. It was a little too full. Timely wicket.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Tripathi drives it to cover.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Rana defends it to cover.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball around middle, Rana looks to pull but is early into the shot. He gets hit on the body and it rolls to the off side.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Tripathi pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Rana opens the face of the bat and then guides it to third man for one.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length on the pads, Rana works it to deep mid-wicket and before the fielder cuts it off, the batters pick up two runs.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Tripathi nudges it down to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball outside off, Tripathi drives it to deep cover for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Tripathi drives it to deep cover and crosses ends.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Loopy ball on middle and leg, Rana sweeps it to deep square leg and a run is taken.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Tripathi punches it to deep cover for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Rana flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
