Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! Length ball outside off, du Plessis dances down the track and then lifts it over mid on for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on the pads, du Plessis flicks it to square leg.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No one moved! That is some shot from du Plessis. Fullish ball on middle, du Plessis flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on the pads, Ruturaj looks to flick but it goes off the pads to the left of the keeper. Karthik dives and makes a really good stop.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely shot and lovely stuff in the field! Full ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it to cover but the fielder there does really well to dive and make the stop. Saved some runs there.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, tucked to square leg.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, du Plessis hops and works it to mid-wicket for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Gaikwad pushes it to deep point for one.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Gaikwad is looking good again! Full ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it through extra cover and picks up two before the fielder cuts it off.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is going to be Lockie Ferguson.
0.6 over (0 Run) Just short of the fielder! Not a bad first over from Prasidh Krishna! Good-length ball around off, du Plessis looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge to first slip. It falls short. 5 runs from the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) A quick single! Good-length delivery on middle, Gaikwad tucks it to mid on and takes a quick single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Gaikwad flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb timing! Lovely stuff from Gaikwad! Shortish ball outside off, Gaikwad plays the ball late and then times it through cover-point for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Gaikwad works it to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) Krishna starts with a good-length ball on off, Gaikwad defends it to point.
