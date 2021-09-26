Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran (In for Dwayne Bravo), MS Dhoni (WK/C), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai, is up for a chat. He says, they have one change. Bravo makes way for Sam Curran. Adds, the support staff is really important to make sure the players get the rest required. Also, in the Indian T20 League the side has to keep shuffling and try various combinations, does not mean a player has not performed in a game and hence makes his way out.
Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata, is up for a chat. He starts by informing they are unchanged, they have started well in the second phase of the tournament, it is a new day though and he feels the same XI is good enough. Adds there was more pace last year on the wicket and he believes this will get slower in this heat as the game progresses.
TOSS – Eoin Morgan strides to the middle along with MS Dhoni for the toss. MS Dhoni flips the coin and it lands in favour of Kolkata. KOLKATA WILL BAT FIRST.
PITCH REPORT - Ajit Agarkar says the wicket looks good, however, this year, it seems to be sticking in the surface a lot more and it might be a little more tackier in the afternoon game and team winning the toss may want to bat first. Ends by saying, it is not a 200 wicket, 160 should be a good score.
Also, just so you missed it, the Indian Women's Team has broken the winning streak of the Australians in ODIs. It was their first loss after 26 games. The streak began against India and it was India who ended it.
Chennai, on the other hand, had a poor season in 2020 here in UAE but this time, they have made a terrific start, winning 2-in-2 and are looking a side which is at top of their game at the moment. Their batting is doing well and their bowling has kept getting better and better as each game has progressed. It favours Chennai at the moment but the way Kolkata have been playing, it promises to be an exciting contest.
Kolkata had a poor first leg but they have looked a different unit this time around. They have played cricket their coach, Brendon McCullum wanted them to play, that is aggressive cricket and it has worked wonders. Venkatesh Iyer - the new star in the block, has looked at ease and has played wonderfully while everything is coming together for them at the right time.
Two teams who have had a super start to the second leg of the Indian T20 League come face to face in match 38. Yes, you guessed it right, it is Chennai vs Kolkata. Both teams have won both their games in the second leg so far and while Chennai will be fighting to regain the top spot in the points table, Kolkata will be looking to consolidate their position inside the top four. With that, allow us to welcome you to our coverage for the clash between Chennai and Kolkata.
... MATCH DAY ...
